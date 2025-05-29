In the Pipeline: Watermark Opens Silicon Valley Community; Vi Expands in Colorado

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Varcity announces intergenerational university project in Texas

Varcity, a company that builds residential retirement villages on U.S. university campuses, announced a second project at Texas A&M University.

Varcity at Texas A&M will include a 14-acre development with villas, townhomes and concierge apartments. Amenities will include a food truck, co-working spaces, classroom space, lecture hall, pickleball courts, a pastry shop and a 3D printing space.

Residents of the future retirement community will have access to the university’s AggieSpirit Bus Service, educational opportunities, university facilities and sports, arts and theater events, as previously reported by Senior Housing News.

“There are many benefits to intergenerational living including reduced social isolation, improved mental and physical health, increased sense of community and shared learning and experiences,” Varcity CEO Les Strech told SHN. “Intergenerational living creates diverse and equitable environments, fostering meaningful conversations on how older adults’ life experiences and knowledge can enlighten younger generations and what students can offer older residents.”

Varcity also has a project under development with Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana that is set to open next year.

Construction: In Progress

Morning Pointe Senior Living starts in Georgia

Morning Pointe Senior Living recently announced the start of construction at a new community in Walker County, Georgia.

The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Happy Valley will be a standalone memory care community that is slated to open early next year, according to a news release.

This 60-unit community is the 43rd property in the portfolio for Morning Pointe Senior Living, as the company has continued its development push in the last three years to increase its footprint across the Southeast.

The campus is part of a larger, 300-acre redevelopment of an area known as Happy Valley Farms that dates back to 1935, the release states. When the Lantern opens, a current senior living building on-site will transition to serve all assisted living residents.

The Lantern will be a single-level building with 60 apartments with areas for residents living with areas designed for residents with early-stage and advanced dementia, supported by staff trained to provide necessary care across dementia care levels.

“Happy Valley has become a special place to me,” Morning Pointe Co-Founder and President Greg Vital said. “It’s been an exciting opportunity to regenerate the unique story of this property and this land and the Hutcheson legacy. We’re making a big difference in this community.”

Construction: Completed

Watermark Retirement Communities opens California community

Watermark Retirement Communities, in partnership with the Alliance Residential Company, announced the grand opening of its latest community in San Jose, California, according to a news release.

The Watermark at San Jose is a luxury property in the heart of Silicon Valley offering 164 residences for assisted living and memory care. The community’s dining service is led by former Ritz-Carlton chef Tony Crane and offers amenities including a salon, spa, fitness center, art studio, library and private theater.

The community also includes a wellness center, crafts room and outdoor spaces for residents.

“Guided by our next-generation leadership team, Watermark is prepared to set new benchmarks in senior living excellence,” said Paul Boethel, CEO of Watermark Retirement Communities. “For more than 30 years, Watermark has been transforming what senior living can be, and I’m excited to bring the best-in-class care to the people of San Jose.”

Senior Housing News recently caught up with the new CEO after the company announced a leadership transition in which Keppel fully acquired Watermark after previously holding a 50% ownership stake in the Tucson, Arizona-based senior living provider. The company also added a new chief operating officer and senior vice president of sales, along with a newly created chief administrative officer post.

Vi expands in Colorado

Senior living operator Vi recently announced a major expansion plan at its continuing care retirement community, Vi at Highlands Ranch, growing the community’s care center by 50%, according to a news release.

The community, located in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, expanded its care center that serves assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing residents to include care services for non-CCRC residents, a first for the CCRC.

Planning for the care center expansion started “several years ago” in response to increased demand and follows a renovation to the community’s independent living common areas last year.

The expansion of the care center will help residents transition through various care levels and avoid hospital transfers or off-site moves. Non-Vi at Highlands Ranch residents can have access to the community’s clinical services based on availability and admission requirements for short-term rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care or skilled nursing.

“Our expanded Care Center now provides real-time, on-campus services to a greater number of area seniors, to support better health outcomes and offer peace of mind for residents and their families,” said Melissa Evraets, Vice President of Resident Care and Chief Nursing Officer at Vi. “We are delighted to offer Vi’s high-quality skilled care to more of the Highlands Ranch and South Denver senior population.”

The community also has earned the highest rating offered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for its assisted living and skilled nursing segments, with a majority of care center staff certified by the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

