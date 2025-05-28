Senior Living Dealbook: SRI Management Adds 57th Community; Cogir, Curana Announce Partnership

Transactions

SRI Management adds 57th community

SRI Management has added its 57th community to its portfolio in Anthem Lakes Waterview Senior Living.

The addition expands SRI’s relationship with Ventas (NYSE: VTR), according to a press release.

The community features 91 assisted living units and 28 memory care units across a 14 acre campus, the release states.

Senwell Senior Investment Advisors sells Ohio CCRC

Senwell Senior Investment Advisors announced it sold Elizabeth Scott Community, a 51-acre continuing care retirement in Maumee, Ohio.

The community was family owned for 75 years and offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing services.

The CCRC was sold to an Indiana-based nonprofit operator “known for its strong track record and like-minded philosophy of care,” according to a press release.

Blueprint sells three-property portfolio

Blueprint announced it sold the Flyers portfolio, a 357-unit independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing portfolio across three properties in Ohio.

The sale took place in phases, with the first selling in December 2024 and the last closing in May 2025, according to a press release.

The seller was a regional owner-operator, and the buyer was “an experienced operator with an existing regional footprint,” the release states.

SLIB announces sale of 75 adult care beds

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced it was engaged to sell 75 adult care home beds across multiple skilled nursing facilities in Wake County, North Carolina.

SLIB received offers from multiple senior living operators wanting to expand in the county, according to a press release.

The seller was a regional skilled nursing owner who was eliminating assisted living care within its portfolio. The buyer was a national seniors housing operator, the release states.

Blueprint marks sale of stable community

Blueprint announced its involvement in the sale of a 33-unit assisted living community in Ohio.

The community was highly occupied and produced consistent cash flow at the time of marketing, according to a press release.

A not-for-profit operator was selected to acquire the asset, the release states.

SLIB closes in Florida

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced it closed on the sale of Port Charlotte Towers located in Port Charlotte, Florida on May 1.

The 174-unit independent living and assisted living community is “in an attractive, updated community in a desirable market with strong demographic trends,” according to a press release.

The seller was a partnership between a private real estate investment trust and national operator, and the buyer was a partnership between a Florida-based regional operator and a

private investment group, the release states.

Partnerships

Cogir, Curana announce partnership

Cogir Senior Living and Curana Health have announced a new partnership starting with two communities.

The first communities are Cogir’s Park Terrace Senior Living community in Phoenix, Arizona and Cogir of Alexandria Fillmore in Alexandria, Virginia, according to a press release.

Curana’s services will expand to three more communities in the coming months as well.

“We are thrilled to partner with Curana Health, as this collaboration aligns seamlessly with our commitment to serving seniors and enhancing their quality of life through best-in-class programs,” Holly McMurray, senior vice president of care and compliance at Cogir, said in the release.