Varcity Announces New Intergenerational Senior Living Project on Campus of Texas A&M University

A company that builds residential retirement villages on the campuses of U.S. universities has announced its second project, which is slated to arrive on Texas A&M University’s campus in 2027.

The company, Varcity, today announced the project, dubbed Varcity at Texas A&M. As planned, the community on the university’s campus in College Station, Texas, will span about 14 acres in total and house residents in units including villas, townhomes and concierge apartments. The community’s amenities are slated to include a food truck, spaces for co-working, classroom space, lecture hall, pickleball courts, a pastry shop and a 3D printing space hosted by students that will include a tech desk to help residents through technology setup and troubleshooting.

Residents of Varcity at Texas A&M are slated to receive IDs that give them access to Texas A&M’s AggieSpirit Bus Service, educational opportunities, university facilities and sports, arts and theater events. Residents can also audit university classes and work with and mentor college students.

They also will get a longevity assessment upon move-in that “measures their chronological age against their biological age,” with annual assessments to gauge their improvements over time.

If all goes according to plan, the community will open in winter, 2027.

Varcity CEO Les Strech co-founded Varcity in 2023. Today it exists as a joint venture partnership of Western States Lodging, Development and Management and BLMC.

His mission from the start was to develop intergenerational residential communities on or very near university campuses, with logo and naming rights from big, recognizable schools. Varcity has another college project in the works with Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, which is slated to open in 2026.

Strech and Varcity spent years studying successful university projects across the U.S. and applied the findings to this project. He told Senior Housing News that the concept is meant to eliminate “generational separation and reinvent campus life by thoughtfully providing residents with access to a vibrant community, educational and recreational activities and supportive services.”

“There are many benefits to intergenerational living including reduced social isolation, improved mental and physical health, increased sense of community and shared learning and experiences,” he told SHN. “Intergenerational living creates diverse and equitable environments, fostering meaningful conversations on how older adults’ life experiences and knowledge can enlighten younger generations and what students can offer older residents.”

Strech added the company tailors each university project to the “unique culture” of every university. It has won multiple project bids because “we teach the university that they don’t actually want traditional senior living on campus or near campus,” Strech said.

“Varcity builds intergenerational communities older adults want to move to. They are lifelong learning campuses integrated into the university ecosystem in a public private partnership alongside the university,” Strech said. “This line of thinking has led to three large universities in the last six months reaching out.”