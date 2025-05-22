In the Pipeline: Wesley Housing Partners with IKEA; Lasell Village Plans Expansion on University Campus

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Lasell Village plans expansion on ‘multi-generational’ campus

Lasell Village, a continuing care retirement community at Lasell University, recently announced an expansion plan for new independent living residences and added amenities in Newton, Massachusetts, according to design firm Dimella Shaffer.

The 125,000 square-foot addition will include 42 new IL units and added amenities including a street-side restaurant, fitness center, multipurpose room with performance space, library, clubhouse and a wellness center aimed at “creating a dynamic hub for social, intellectual and physical engagement,” the release states.

A new pedestrian bridge will connect McGuire Hall to the existing Town Hall building on the second floor to link residents to the community’s amenities. A key part of the project is the “relocation, renovation and restoration” of an 1857 farmhouse, with the renovated house to include two new residences and connect the project to the area’s local history.

The McGuire Hall component of the project will be “net zero ready” and will include all electric systems, including a commercial kitchen, energy-efficient ventilation and rooftop energy generation, the release said.

Charter Senior Living prepares for construction in Wisconsin

Charter Senior Living will soon start construction on a new senior living community in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, marking the company’s 10th new development in a joint venture with DMK Development Group, according to Charter CEO Keven Bennema.

In a LinkedIn post from earlier this week, Bennema announced the project is the second site in Wisconsin following its West Bend community that is slated to open in July of this year. The Sheboygan property is in “close proximity” to Lake Michigan and will be located within the Sheboygan North Town Master Development area including “high-end retail, restaurants” and luxury apartments with office spaces, Bennema said in the post.

The Charter Senior Living of Sheboygan community will include 183 units, including 114 units for independent living, 48 units for assisted living and 21 units for memory care services. Bennema called the project a “next generational” community with flexible architectural and programming spaces to allow for aging in place, Bennema said.

The property is expected to open in the summer of 2027.

Emerald Communities plans expansion of life plan community in Washington

Emerald Communities recently announced the expansion of Heron’s Key, a life plan community in Gig Harbor, Washington.

The expansion will add 50 new residences, including 10 cottages.

“This expansion is an exciting step forward in our mission to provide seniors with a vibrant community where they can pursue their passions, build connections, and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle,” said Al Chambard, interim CEO and president of Emerald Communities.

The current timeline expects construction to start in mid-2026 followed by opening in early 2028.

Construction: Completed

Impact, Anvaya and SRI partner on South Carolina community

Impact Senior Living, with a partnership with Anvaya Investments and SRI Management, recently announced the grand opening of Sunflower Springs of Lake Wylie, a new senior living community in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, according to a news release.

The community includes assisted living and memory care services, with 83 AL units and 18 memory care units offering care and support in a home-like setting to meet the needs of older adults at higher acuity levels.

“The opening of Sunflower Springs on Lake Wylie represents a proud moment for our team and our partners,” said Don Bishop, CEO of SRI Management. “This community reflects our dedication to creating spaces where seniors can truly feel at home, surrounded by support, dignity, and connection.”

Impact Senior Living will manage the community in collaboration with SRI in a partnership.

“Sunflower Springs of Lake Wylie is about more than providing care; it’s about creating a place where people can truly enjoy the next chapter of life,” said Andrew Hendry, Vice President of Operations for Impact Senior Living. “We’ve built a community that values connection, celebrates individuality, and empowers residents to stay active and engaged.”

Cedarhurst Senior Living opens latest community in Indiana

Cedarhurst Senior Living recently announced the opening of its newest assisted living and memory care community in Newburgh, Indiana, according to a news release.

Cedarhurst of Newburgh spans 73,000 square-feet on nine acres of land and includes 56 assisted living apartments and 28 memory care suites.

“Opening a new community is more than a milestone, it’s a promise to families. At Cedarhurst of Newburgh, we’re creating a place where residents are not only cared for but truly known,” said Cedarhurst Senior Living President Almir Sajtovic. “This community embodies our vision of senior living rooted in connection, dignity, and joy.”

Amenities at the community include a movie theater, outdoor courtyards, housekeeping and laundry services and maintenance-free living arrangements. The community features open and modern spaces designed with comfort and well-being of residents in mind, the release states.

Morning Pointe Senior Living hosts grand opening in Tennessee

Morning Pointe Senior Living recently held a grand opening ceremony for The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence of Hardin Valley in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“We’re seeing more retirees move into this part of East Tennessee, and with them come their family members who have been needing the services that Morning Pointe provides,” Morning Pointe Senior Living President and Co-Founder Greg Vital said. “Morning Pointe is honored to help family members become family members again rather than just caregivers. There is always compassion and care in their hearts to help that loved one, but Morning Pointe is there to provide those professional, compassionate services that can help the resident and their family enjoy quality of life.”

The community serves memory care residents and is now the 41st community in the Morning Pointe Senior Living portfolio.

Morning Pointe also opened The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence in East Hamilton, Tennessee. The one-level memory care community includes 60 apartments with multiple floor plans, and is the 42nd community in the Morning Pointe portfolio.

Washington life plan community opens latest neighborhood

Emerald Heights, a life plan community in Redmond, Washington, recently announced the grand opening of FirView, a new assisted living neighborhood in the community, according to a news release.

The new segment of apartments includes 54 one-bedroom units on a 38-acre site with a range of amenities, including walking trails, fitness and aquatic centers, dining venues, art and activity spaces and programming.

Wesley Housing completes upgrades to Virginia affordable properties

Wesley Housing recently announced upgrades to Coppermine Place I and II in Herndon, Virginia that serves older adults and individuals with disabilities and traumatic brain injuries, according to a news release.

The upgrades were made in a partnership with IKEA College Park’s interior design team to bring “trauma-informed design enhancements” to create a “safer, more supportive and healing-centered” common areas.

Upgrades include new painted walls, new lighting, upgraded furniture, accessible layouts and new decor.

Affordable community completed in Tennessee

Capstone Building Corp. announced the completion of Edgeview at Legends Park, a new senior housing affordable project in Memphis, Tennessee for $17.6 million on behalf of Pennrose and the Memphis Housing Authority.

The community spans 85,765 square-feet and includes 99 units for those 62 and older with one and two-bedroom apartment layouts.

“Delivering high-quality, affordable housing for seniors is both a responsibility and a privilege,” said Brandon Loyd, vice president of project management at Capstone Building Corp. “We’re proud to partner with the Memphis Housing Authority and others to bring Edgeview at Legends Park to life, creating a space that not only meets critical housing needs, but also enhances the quality of life for residents through thoughtful design and community-centered amenities.”

Silver Birch Living reopens Arizona community

Silver Birch Living recently announced the grand reopening of a community in Avondale, Arizona, according to a news release.

The community, formerly known as BridgeWater Assisted Living, continues to offer affordable assisted living options for residents.

