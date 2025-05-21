Movers and Shakers: Restaura Brings on SVP; Legend Senior Living Names VP of Operations 

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Restaura names SVP of client strategy, integration

Senior living dining group Restaura has named Ross Dickmann as the company’s senior vice president of client strategy and integration.

In his role, Dickmann will “lead transformative initiatives that create meaningful relationships and impact for clients, residents and employees,” according to a press release.

Dickmann brings over 30 years of senior living and hospitality experience to the position. He has helped open six continuing care retirement communities across the country, and prior to joining Restaura he served as the chief operating officer of the Moorings Park Institute, the release states.

Legend Senior Living announces VP of operations

Legend Senior Living announced Robert Fries has rejoined its team as the vice president of operations.

In his role, Fries will “oversee all aspects of operations focusing specifically on the company’s ever-growing presence in Pennsylvania,” according to a press release.

Fries brings over 15 years of experience to the role in senior living operations and asset management, both in the United States and internationally, the release states. He most recently served as the executive vice president of U.S. operations and asset management for Best Years LLP, and previously served as the regional director of operations at Legend.

Kendal affiliate adds two leaders

Barclay Friends, a Kendal affiliate community, has named two leaders in Marina Hacking and Crissy Bowden.

Hacking joins the community as the senior director of health services. She brings over 20 years of experience to the role and previously served as a chief operating officer and nursing home administrator, according to a press release.

Bowden joins the team as the director of philanthropy and is “positioned to amplify the organization’s philanthropic efforts.” She previously served as senior vice president at WSFS Bank, according to the release.

Erickson Senior Living promotes executive director

Erickson Senior Living has promoted Karyn Flannagan to executive director of its Greenspring community in Springfield, Virginia.

In her role, Flannagan is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Flannagan brings over 18 years of behavioral health experience to the position, according to a press release. She joined Erickson in 2023 as an associate executive director at Greenspring.