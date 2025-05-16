Sunrise Senior Living Adds 2 Communities in New ‘Era of Growth’

Sunrise Senior Living recently added two senior living communities in California as part of what CEO Jack Callison is calling a new “era of growth.”

This week, the McLean, Virginia-based senior living provider announced it took on management of the two communities in partnership with Griffin Living, a national senior housing developer based in Calabasas, California. The communities, Varenita of Westlake Village and Varenita of Simi Valley, comprise 86 and 102 units, respectively. Both offer assisted living and memory care services.

Callison told Senior Housing News the operator is in 2025 focused on “intentional, partnership-driven growth,” including ground-up developments, acquisitions and transitions, and third-party management relationships with both new and long-time partners.

“The foundation for this growth activity is very purposeful, strategic alignment with our partners, where we win and lose together in a long-term relationship,” Callison told SHN by email. “Our platform is built to scale across segments and service lines, and this new phase of growth reflects our confidence in doing so while maintaining exceptional quality and performance.”

The two properties add to Sunrise’s portfolio of 240 communities across the U.S. and Canada and reflect the company’s long-term growth strategy of working with “like-minded owners and investors” to manage luxury, premium and middle market properties.

In the past 18 months, Sunrise has transitioned more than 20 new independent living, assisted living and memory care communities into its management portfolio with both new capital partners and old partners alike. The company in 2024 began managing a community once managed by Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) in the Battery Park neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. The operator also took management of communities in Chicago, Annapolis, Maryland, and in the greater Rocky Mountain region.

Several factors prompted the company’s recent growth push, including “significantly increased demand” from real estate owners and capital partners seeking national operators “who can deliver consistent results,” Callison said

“Ultimately, these transitions reflect Sunrise’s growing momentum and our ability to execute with precision across a diverse and expanding portfolio,” Callison told SHN.

Sunrise’s “strong track record” in operations has positioned the operator as a “preferred partner” for ownership groups and capital partners seeking results, he added.

“We’ve focused on entering or expanding in markets where we already have a strong foundation—existing leadership, brand recognition, and data-driven market intelligence—which allows us to scale thoughtfully and efficiently,” Callison said. “Ultimately, these transitions reflect Sunrise’s growing momentum and our ability to execute with precision across a diverse and expanding portfolio.”

According to the Griffin Living website, the company has completed eight senior living projects in California and Georgia, with communities in “early development” in California and Connecticut. Both newly added California properties were built in 2022.

The recent growth follows a move in 2023 by Welltower (NYSE: WELL) in which the real estate investment trust (REIT) sold its 34% ownership stake in Sunrise Senior Living to Revera, essentially unwinding the joint-venture agreement.