In the Pipeline: Cedarhurst Continues Development Plans; HumanGood Opens Latest Expansion

Construction: Planned

The Arbor Company announces latest New Jersey project

In a partnership with Braemar Partners, The Arbor Company will serve as the future operator of Arbor Terrace Montgomery, a new luxury senior living community in Somerset County, New Jersey.

Construction for the project recently started with a timeline for completion in late 2026. The project marks the 11th location in New Jersey for The Arbor Company.

The community includes chef-prepared dining and premium amenities. The project will include 27 assisted living apartments, 24 early-stage memory care apartments and 29 memory care apartments.

“At The Arbor Company, we believe senior living should place an emphasis on living,” said Judd Harper, president of The Arbor Company.”With Arbor Terrace Montgomery, we are creating a place where seniors can prioritize their health, build meaningful connections, and enjoy an enriching, active lifestyle.”

Amenities include a salon, nail spa, on-site therapy and rehabilitation, personalized dining services paired with regular housekeeping, personal laundry services, access to a concierge and scheduled transportation for off-site activities or appointments.

Construction: In Progress

Cedarhurst Senior Living starts on latest Kansas project

Cedarhurst Senior Living recently announced the start of construction at its latest community underway in Kansas, according to a news release.

The community, Cedarhurst of Manhattan, is being built on a 15-acre property and offers a range of amenities and personalized care services to residents.

Shared amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio and personalized wellness programming to meet health and lifestyle needs of residents. Through Cedarhurst’s Crafted By Cedarhurst culinary program, residents will be able to access gourmet dining experiences with chef-prepared meals.

The community is under construction following a partnership with Dover Development and marks the sixth Kansas development between Cedarhurst and Dover Development.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Construction: Completed

Cedarhurst Senior Living opens assisted living, memory care

Cedarhurst Senior Living recently announced the opening of assisted living and memory care at Cedarhurst of Wentzville.

The community includes 65 independent living apartments, 47 assisted living apartments and 21 memory care apartments.

Independent living units opened at the community in March.

Amenities include movie theater, landscaped courtyards, an outdoor pickleball court along with social and wellness programming for residents.

Provincial Senior Living renovates latest community in California

Provincial Senior Living has unveiled renovations at its latest community in California, according to a news release.

The community, Columbus Estates, is located in Bakersfield, California and aims to meet rising demand for senior living in the area. Renovations to the community include a new restaurant-style dining space, fitness center, library and gathering spaces.

McDowell Housing Partners finishes affordable community in Florida

McDowell Housing Partners announced the completion of construction at Ekos at Arbor Park in North Port, Florida, according to a news release.

The affordable senior housing property includes 136 units with one- and two-bedroom layouts for older adults making between 20% and 70% of the area’s median income. Rents range between $330 to $1,235 per month for one-bedrooms and $385 to $1,471 for two-bedroom units.

The community is restricted to those 55 and older.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the completion of the first phase of Ekos at Arbor Park. It’s an incredibly well-appointed and managed community with rent levels that are far lower than anywhere else in North Port and Sarasota County,” said Chris Shear, COO of McDowell Housing Partners. “We remain dedicated to addressing the housing crisis in Sarasota County as we advance toward the closing of the land adjacent to phase one, where Ekos Arbor Park Phase II will be built, providing an additional 66 high-quality affordable apartments to families and individuals of all ages.”

The project was funded through 4% low income housing tax credit (LITC) funding purchased by Wells Fargo, a Wells Fargo construction loan, Freddie Mac permanent senior debt and subordinate loans from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

The community includes a range of amenities, ranging from a clubhouse, fitness center, media center and outdoor grilling area on the lanai overlooking a resort-style pool. Units include kitchens with Energy Star appliances, granite countertops with tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer and tile flooring throughout apartment homes.

The architect on the project is Forum Architecture and Interior Design and MHP-Hennessy Construction served as general contractor.

Erickson Senior Living finishes new building in Kansas

Brinkmann Constructors and Erickson Senior Living announced the completion of a five-story residential building at the Tallgrass Creek Senior Living campus in Overland Park, Kansas.

The 128,000 square-foot building sits above podium parking and includes 10,000 square-feet of community space and amenities, including a catering room, game room, social living areas and a two-story community room with a stage, audio and visual capabilities and folding partitions.

The building blends with the campus through a third-story bridge and a ground level connection.

Lantz-Boggio Architects served as the project architect.

HumanGood opens latest expansion in Oregon

Hillsdale, a HumanGood life plan community in McMinnville, Oregon, recently announced the opening of 11 newly built, single-story cottages for independent living residents.

The new residences were built by Simplicity by Hayden Homes, with the cottages located within Hillsdale’s broader, 57-acre campus that includes walking paths, green spaces and easy access to amenities like dining, fitness center, garden areas, woodshop and activity rooms.

Features of the cottages include landscaped front and back yards with covered patios and a sprinkler system. They also include two-car garages with an electric vehicle charging port. Interior amenities include quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and an open kitchen layout with a breakfast bar, beverage center, wine fridge and cabinet and pantry space.

Other amenities include gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and toe-kick lighting in bathrooms.

New assisted living community opens in New York

Owner and developer FilBen Group announced the completion of Braemar Living at Montebello, a new assisted living community in Montebello, New York, according to a news release.

The $54 million community includes a four-story luxury home able to house 200 residents across a sprawling 133,675 square-feet. The community also includes memory care services for those with dementia.

The Victorian-style architecture of the buildings in the surrounding area inspired the design for the community’s facade and horizontal beveled siding in a neutral palette was combined with stone veneers at the main level facing the outdoor patio area, along with the upper levels above the community’s entrance.

The community includes 133 residential units across four levels: 66 private studio units about 400 square feet each, 14 one-bedroom units with open living rooms and 53 two-bedroom semi-private “Friendship” units about 600 square feet each. Of these, 12 private and 10 Friendship units are in the memory care section on the lower level. Private units have kitchenettes and private bathrooms. Friendship units have two bedrooms that share a kitchenette and bathroom. All kitchenettes and bathrooms are barrier-free with roll-in showers.

The visitor entrance to the community leads from the south parking lot into a two-story, 22-foot high cathedral-style atrium with a stone and wood reception desk and tiled fireplace with comfortable seating.

Amenities include a pub and game room with lounge seating, gaming tables, fireplace, televisions and access to a billiards room; a terrace with outdoor seating, walking paths and a giant chess board; a café, business lounge, general store, arts and crafts room, family lounge with a children’s room, beauty salon and coffee shop.

Other amenities include a dining room for celebrations; a fitness center next to a wellness center with a waiting area, exam room, medication room, staff offices and records storage; a second-level parlor with an outdoor terrace and shared fireplace with the library and a theater and chapel.

The memory care unit includes a dining and activity room and an outdoor terrace with lounge and dining furniture.

Equity partners on the project included RSF Partners and lender M&T Bank. The general contractor was McAlpine Contracting with designer H2M Architects + Engineers.

Luxury life plan community opens in North Carolina

Hayes Barton Place, a new life plan community in Raleigh, North Carolina, recently opened and celebrated the occasion with a Gatsby-style grand opening event, according to a news release.

The community includes 214 independent living units. Amenities include concierge services, gourmet dining, salon, spa, library, fitness center, saltwater pool and a hot tub.

The community also includes assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation and skilled nursing through its Bloomsbury Health Center.

The community is owned and operated by Liberty Senior Living, a division of Liberty Health.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: Completed