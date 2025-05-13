More Senior Living Operators Commit to Protecting LGBTQ+ Residents, Staff Amid ‘Sobering Political Climate’

More senior living communities have in 2025 committed to protecting LGBTQ+ residents and staff from discrimination. While that is a good sign, there is still more operators can do.

Vastly all (99%) of the 274 senior living communities that responded to the latest Long-Term Care Equality Index survey by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and Services and Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Elders (SAGE) said they have added language to their discrimination policies that include sexual orientation and gender identity. That is a far higher share than in 2021, when only 18% of surveyed operators said the same thing.

More than a quarter of the respondents in this year’s survey earned a designation as a “high performer” or “leader” in bringing inclusion forward in senior living.

In recent years, senior living operators have started to adapt policies and procedures to be more supportive and inclusive of LGBTQ+ residents and staff, while also making strides in fostering diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the community and corporate levels.

While the senior living industry has furthered LGBTQ+ inclusion, the U.S. has a “sobering political climate” for gay and trans people overall, the report states. That makes it imperative for senior living operators to continue to protect their gay and trans workers and residents.

“Increased, baseless attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts” have resulted in a greater need to protect participating communities from being targeted, which has resulted in HRC and SAGE determining in the best interest and safety of residents “not to release individual scorecards” in the 2025 report.

“During these challenging times, we encourage long-term care and senior housing communities to continue to use this unique and invaluable resource to enhance LGBTQ+ care and solidify their commitment to LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion,” the report states.

A total of 95% of responding senior living communities in 2025 for which the question was applicable noted that they had a written equal visitation policy in place, while 85% noted the policy was readily accessible and communicated to staff in at least one way.

Compared to 2021 when 36% of responding communities published an employment non-discrimination policy including both gender identity and sexual orientation, 99% of respondents in 2025 now have this type of employment non-discrimination policy in place, the report found. A total of 94% of communities that responded in 2025 met the training requirements needed in providing LGBTQ+ resident-centered care.

Of the 274 communities that participated, 49% have inclusive relationship options listed on intake forms followed by gender identity (23%), chosen name (22%), sexual orientation (20%) and correct pronouns (16%). A total of 39% of communities include sexual orientation and gender identity in confidentiality policies and 36% have LGBTQ+-specific resources available to residents upon intake and move in.

Thirty-five percent of communities reported having an abuse and neglect policy that protects LGBTQ+ residents; 34% have a rooming policy that is inclusive of same-sex couples; 29% celebrate an LGBTQ+ day of significance with residents and 9% have an LGBTQ+ inclusive sexual expression policy.

A total of 83% of communities in the 2025 LEI report offer transgender inclusive health care benefits for employees as 97% have bereavement leave that allows employees to take time off following the death of a same-sex domestic partner or their immediate family and 53% had FMLA-equivalent benefits to allow for leave to care for a same-sex domestic partner as well as children of a same-sex partner regardless of biological or adoptive status.

Ninety-one percent of communities in this year’s report said they had a diversity and inclusion office, council or working group focused on employee diversity that specifically includes LGBTQ+ diversity as part of its mission. This comes as 70% have an LGBTQ+ inclusive anti-harassment policy that includes the terms “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

When it comes to inclusion, senior living operators must practice what they preach. An analysis of this year’s survey revealed that some companies say or suggest they are inclusive without actually making their policies LGBTQ+ inclusive, according to SAGE and HRC.

A total of 31% of communities in the 2025 report recognized the LGBTQ+ community on social media at least twice while 28% took part in or supported one or more LGBTQ+ events or initiatives in their service area. Over a quarter of communities work with external LGBTQ+ organizations or community members to address LGBTQ+ needs or concerns while 8% engaged in LGBTQ+ inclusive marketing or advertising.

“We encourage older LGBTQ+ people or those caring for them to look beyond the website symbols and ask a community about the policies and practices that make them LGBTQ+ inclusive,” the report urges.