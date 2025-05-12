This article is sponsored by Sentrics. In this Voices interview, Senior Housing News sits down with Brian McWade, Chief Product Officer at Sentrics, to discuss how technology is evolving from a support tool into a strategic asset in senior living. McWade discusses the power of simplicity, the untapped potential of the first 90 days, and why modern infrastructure, not hype, lays the foundation for meaningful innovation.
Senior Housing News: What is your background, and how did it lead to your role today?
Brian McWade: I’ve spent my career at the intersection of healthcare and technology, building solutions designed to make life better for older adults. I had the opportunity to lead and scale a company that was acquired twice—first by a publicly traded REIT, and later by a private equity-backed platform. That journey taught me what it takes to build real, sustainable value in this space—not just through great products, but by understanding how to align innovation with the operational realities of senior living.
That mindset brought me to Sentrics, where I now oversee the strategy and execution of a platform that touches more than 7,000 senior living communities across the country. Every day, in every unit of those communities, a Sentrics solution is being used—whether it’s keeping residents safe, delivering entertainment, supporting engagement, or powering data-driven decisions. The scale of that impact drives my commitment to building technology that truly makes a difference.
What leadership lesson has most shaped how you approach innovation in the senior living industry?
The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that innovation doesn’t succeed in a vacuum—it succeeds when people adopt it. In this industry, that means creating technology that is intuitive, solves real problems, and fits seamlessly into existing workflows. I’ve led teams through product launches that were technically impressive but failed to gain traction, and others that were incredibly simple yet transformative. The difference wasn’t the complexity—it was the clarity.
That’s why I focus so much on simplicity and usability. In senior living, where staff are often stretched thin and residents vary widely in tech comfort, usability is everything. The most innovative solutions are often the ones that get out of the way and just make life easier.
What’s a technology trend in senior living that you believe is overhyped—and one that’s underappreciated?
AI is a powerful tool, but in senior living it’s often overhyped. The reality is, AI doesn’t solve problems on its own. It depends on clean data, clear use cases, and strong operational follow-through. Too often, AI is positioned as a magic wand when it’s just one part of a much larger puzzle.
On the flip side, infrastructure—the boring stuff like network reliability, system interoperability, and device standardization—is incredibly underappreciated. You can’t deploy great analytics or automation without first modernizing the base. We spend a lot of time helping communities upgrade legacy environments not because it’s flashy, but because it’s foundational. Those that invest in modern infrastructure now will be in the best position to take full advantage of innovation in the years ahead.
What’s one metric or insight you believe every senior living operator should pay closer attention to—and why?
I think the most overlooked but impactful window is the first 90 days of a resident’s stay. That period is a goldmine of insight—how quickly someone adapts, how often they engage, how frequently staff are responding to alerts, how family satisfaction trends early on. It’s also when residents are most vulnerable and most likely to leave if their expectations aren’t met.
We’ve developed analytics at Sentrics specifically to surface patterns during that window—because if you can understand what’s working and what’s not in those first few weeks, you can intervene earlier, improve satisfaction, and reduce both clinical and financial risk. It’s one of the most actionable and predictive timeframes, and yet many operators still treat it like business as usual.
How has your view of the role of tech in senior living changed over the last 5 years?
Five years ago, technology in senior living was mostly seen as a support tool—something to help with documentation or keep residents entertained. It was often viewed as a necessary expense rather than a strategic asset. That mindset has changed dramatically. Today, tech is becoming core to the value proposition of a community—used to improve care quality, streamline operations, attract residents, and retain staff.
My own view has shifted to place far more value on integration and alignment. The most powerful technology today is not necessarily the most advanced—it’s the most connected. At Sentrics, we’re focused on breaking down silos between systems so that data flows naturally, teams have a complete picture, and communities can act faster with more confidence.
If you could sit down with a room full of senior living CEOs, what’s the one message you’d want them to walk away with?
Technology is not a differentiator—your ability to use it is. Every operator is being pitched similar tools, but the ones who succeed are the ones who understand how to align those tools with their people, processes, and goals. It’s not about buying the next shiny object—it’s about building an operational strategy that leverages technology to improve outcomes across the board.
I’d tell CEOs to ask their teams not just “What are we using?” but “Are we using it well?” Because the communities winning right now aren’t doing more—they’re doing smarter. They’ve moved from just collecting data to actually applying it. That’s where the real transformation happens.
Finish this sentence: “In the senior living industry, 2025 will be defined by…”
……a shift from fragmented point solutions to integrated ecosystems that prioritize action over data collection.
Operators will expect more from their partners—not just software, but insights, guidance, and measurable outcomes. The focus will be on driving efficiency without sacrificing personalization, and using technology not just to keep up—but to lead.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
