Movers and Shakers: Kendal at Lexington Names CEO; Commonwealth Senior Living Announces HR Changes

Kendal at Lexington names CEO

Life plan community Kendal at Lexington has named Adam Day as its CEO, effective June 2.

Day brings more than 20 years of experience to the position and previously served as vice president of operations at Beaumont at Bryn Mawr, according to a press release. He has also served as director of facility operations and strategic development at Foxdale Village.

“Adam brings a thorough grounding in the operations of today’s senior living communities and an appreciation for the strategic opportunities that lie ahead,” Pam Luecke, chair of the Kendal at Lexington board of directors, said in the release.

Commonwealth Senior Living announces HR changes

Commonwealth Senior Living has promoted Amber Turner to senior vice president of human resources as part of a new structural plan for the department.

In her role, Turner is responsible for the overall human resources strategy and operations at Commonwealth Senior Living, a press release states. She previously served as vice president of human resources at Commonwealth Senior Living

Alongside Turner’s promotion Commonwealth is adding three regional human resources business partners, the first of which is Denee Smith.

The Watermark appoints memory care director

The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights has appointed Ninosca Martinez as its new memory care director.

In her role, Martinez is responsible for overseeing the wellbeing of the community’s memory care residents, according to a press release.

She brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to the position, and has worked for a variety of communities including New Carlton Nursing and Rehab in Fort Greene, Brooklyn and Forest Hills Nursing Center in Queens.

Kisco community promotes life enrichment director

The Cardinal at North Hills, a Kisco Signature senior living community, has promoted Madison Dahlgren to life enrichment program director.

In her role, Dahlgren will oversee the community’s daily program operations with the goal of “fostering a vibrant community where every member feels heard and valued,” according to a press release.

Dahlgren joined The Cardinal at North Hills as a wellness associate in 2021 and is credited with the community’s success.

Kendal at Home welcomes two team members

Kendal at Home has brought on two new team members to enhance services and support for older adults.

Lisa Falkenberg has been hired as the director of clinical services. She will lead the care coordination team, “ensuring the delivery of high-quality care, and collaborate on strategic initiatives to advance Kendal’s long-term vision,” a press release states.

Olivia Vieta has been hired as Kendal at Home’s sales support and membership specialist. She will “help lead efforts in membership growth, manage sales coordination and elevate the onboarding experience for new members,” according to the release.