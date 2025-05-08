In the Pipeline: Sonida Plans Ohio Expansion; O’Reilly Development Company Grows in Arkansas

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

New property planned in Arkansas

All Pro Capital and O’Reilly Development Company have teamed up to oversee the construction of a 162-unit building in Maumelle, Arkansas, according to a news release.

The community will include independent living, assisted living and memory care, and marks the first senior living investment for All Pro.

“We’re thrilled to partner with O’Reilly Development, a proven leader in private pay senior housing,” said Eric Comeau, President of All Pro Capital. “With nearly 20 successful ground-up developments, their commitment to quality and their ‘Age in Place’ model make them an ideal partner for long-term investment success.”

Amenities at the community will include a club room, theater, 24-hour bistro, fitness center, pool and outdoor recreation areas.

New Florida community announced

The Millenia Moments Orlando, a new senior living community set to open in the Orlando, Florida area in 2027, was recently announced by JLL Capital Markets.

The community will include 151 units of independent living, 78 assisted living units and 32 memory care units with multiple floor plans, including 26 private and six companion memory care units.

In total, the community will span 316,900 square-feet and offer a range of amenities for residents, including: multiple dining venues, fitness center, wellness programming, theater, library, business center, art studio, dog park, game rooms, beauty salons and an outdoor pool, the release states.

The property is also located on a 10.5-acre site and is near the 14-story Advent Medical Center

Construction: In Progress

Sonida Senior Living announces expansion in Ohio

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE: SNDA) announced an expansion plan of the Wellington at North Bend Crossing in Cincinnati, Ohio, that will add a four-story building, according to a news release.

The Vista building will add 82 assisted living and memory care apartments and support up to 113 residents along with creating 65 new jobs for the local Cincinnati area.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Cincinnati and serve even more families with personalized care and meaningful engagement,” said Sonida CEO Brandon Ribar in a news release.

The four-story addition to the campus will include three outdoor spaces, a 1,000 square-foot rehabilitation gym, multiple community areas, fitness center, theater, game room, multiple dining establishments and sunrooms on every floor.

Responding to direct resident and community requests, the Vista will add furnished assisted living apartments available for temporary stays and respite care, aiming to address a growing local need for supportive, short-term care living options, the release said.

With the addition, the community will expand to 318 apartment units for independent living, assisted living, memory care and temporary stay and respite care.

The expansion is expected to open in the summer of this year.

Construction: Completed

New mixed-use senior living development opens in Washington, D.C.

True Ground Housing Partners recently held a grand opening ceremony for a mixed-use development that includes affordable senior housing residences for older adults.

Riggs Crossing Senior Residences will serve adults 44 and older earning between 30% and 50% of the median family income, adding 101 apartments of affordable housing to the Washington, D.C. area.

The community includes shared amenities like a multi-purpose space, fitness center, wellness room, outdoor space, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and EnergyStar appliances.

Riggs Crossing marks True Ground’s fourth new construction senior living development completed in the last three years, according to True Ground President and CEO Carmen Romero.

“We are thrilled to open our first community in the District in True Ground’s history. This is evident of our commitment to meet the growing need for affordable housing in every corner of the region. We understand that seniors are the fastest-growing populations experiencing homelessness, so Riggs Crossing is the latest example of how we are diligently working to fill that gap,” Romero said in a news release.

The project is in partnership with EYA LLC as the developer and received partial funding of $25 million from the Housing Production Trust Fund along with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and Washington, D.C.-area tax credits that totaled $24 million in equity that was purchased by Truist Community Capital. The project also received an allocation of $30.6 million in tax-exempt bonds from the District of Columbia’s Housing Finance Agency.

Commercial spaces at the property include a nail salon and spa and beauty supply store. The general contractor for the project was Davis Construction with architect Torti Gallas + Partners and KCM Construction Management.

