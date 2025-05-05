Christian Media Network Trinity Broadcasting Makes First Foray Into Senior Living

A media company known for its Christian television programming is getting into the senior living business with a new project in Florida.

A nonprofit entity formed by Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), the global media giant founded by televangelists Paul Crouch and Jan Crouch in 1973, has secured $134.2 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 261-unit senior housing community in Orlando, Florida. JLL Securities and HJ Sims were co-underwriters on the project.

The rental community, dubbed Millenia Moments Orlando, is slated to house 151 independent living units, 78 assisted living units and 32 memory care units with floor plans in layouts including one- and two-bedrooms. Planned amenities include a fitness center with wellness programs, theater, library, business center, art studio, dog park, game rooms, beauty salon and an outdoor pool.

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Vitality Living is on board to operate the community when it is slated to open in 2027.

Rendering courtesy JLL

Fort Worth, Texas-based TBN is a family of 30 networks broadcasting Christian-themed programming around the globe. The company is considered the largest religious television network in the world, and its current presenters and programs include Charlie Kirk, Joel Osteen and the 700 Club. Its flagship program is “Praise,” a talk show featuring TBN CEO Matt Crouch and his wife, Laurie Crouch.

In a press release about the project, Matt Crouch said the company has both a desire to “make a difference” and the ability to market its senior living communities to a wide audience.

“TBN belongs to its partners and people, and we want to provide a service enriched environment that promotes independence, dignity, wellbeing and opportunities to engage, thrive and flourish,” Matt Crouch said in the release. “We are in this for the right reasons, to make a difference in the lives of our seniors.”

A representative for TBN did not immediately respond to an email from Senior Housing News.

Greg Fawcett of JLL Securities and Aaron Rulnick, Kerry Lewandowski and Brady Johnson of H.J. Sims led the underwriting team representing the borrower. JLL’s senior housing capital markets team was led by Alanna Ellis and Timothy Hosmer, both senior directors.

TBN is just the latest company outside the senior living industry vying to grow in the space. For instance, DMB Development, architecture firm WHA and Walt Disney Imagineering are collaborating on a concept called Storyliving by Disney, with two projects underway in Rancho Mirage, California, and Pittsboro, North Carolina.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff also in 2018 proposed turning his Branson, Missouri, dinner theater into a senior housing community, although those plans never came to fruition.