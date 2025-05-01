Transform Podcast: Michael Emery, Curana Health, and Stephanie Boreale, Watermark Retirement Communities

As the senior living industry continues to experience rising acuity rates and greater expectations from residents and their loved ones, operators across the country are rethinking how they deliver care and turning to remote patient monitoring (RPM) as a solution.

On the latest episode of Transform from Senior Housing News, Michael Emery, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Curana Health, and Stephanie Boreale, National Director of Health Strategy at Watermark Retirement Communities, share how RPM is helping improve resident health outcomes and satisfaction, reduce hospitalizations, and provide peace of mind.

