In the Pipeline: Silver Birch Starts First Ohio Development; Oakmont Continues Growth in California

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: In Progress

Silver Birch Living, Vermilion Development break ground in Ohio

Silver Birch Living, a 2025 Senior Housing News Provider to Watch, recently announced the start of construction with its development partner Vermilion Development on a community in Mansfield, Ohio, according to a news release.

Advertisement

The community includes a wood-framed construction with a three-story building including studio and one-bedroom apartments. The project will include an elevator, laundry rooms for residents, barbershop and salon, library, physical therapy and fitness center, along with outdoor walking paths, a gazebo and patio area.

Silver Birch of Mansfield / Silver Birch Senior Living and Vermilion Development

“We’re pleased to break ground on the first affordable assisted living community in northern Ohio. This culminates 8 years of advocacy work with the Ohio General Assembly,” said David Cocagne, CEO of Vermilion Development.

Silver Birch of Mansfield will increase the supply of affordable assisted living communities in Ohio, with the Ohio Medicaid program expanding in 2023. Silver Birch Living serves over 1,300 residents across 12 communities.

Advertisement

The new project will include medication management, support with activities of daily living and health care coordination. The property will employ between 40 and 45 staff, including licensed care nurses and aides, along with culinary, maintenance and housekeeping staff. The latest community for Silver Birch will also include restaurant-style dining, programming and transportation to local events.

Retirement Housing Foundation renovates two communities

Affordable senior living provider Retirement Housing Foundation recently announced the completion of two renovation projects totaling $37 million to keep communities updated in the wake of current demand, according to a news release.

Renovations took place at Marple Manor, a 145-unit community that included upgrades to unit interiors, infrastructure, landscaping and lighting. The other community, Ralston Tower, which includes 178 units, saw upgrades in the lobby, community room, TV and game rooms and updated unit interiors.

Marple Manor / Retirement Housing Foundation

The renovation effort is part of RHF’s overall plan of continually renovating its communities to meet current demand as the company recently pivoted entirely to affordable senior housing following the sale of 15 market-rate senior living properties to Pacifica Companies in 2024.

Construction: Completed

Luxury senior living community opens in California

Oakmont Management Group and Related California recently announced the opening of Ellore, a new luxury senior living community in Santa Clara, California.

The 20-story community includes 176 units with curated amenities, a comprehensive health and wellness program, along with culinary experiences with around-the-clock staffing. Residents can select from independent living, assisted living and memory care units depending on care needs.

Ellore / Oakmont Management Group

“We’re thrilled to officially open our doors and welcome our very first residents to Ellore,” said Andrew Moret, Vice President of Operations at Oakmont Management Group. “The enthusiasm we see from residents and their families is incredibly special, and this is only the beginning for a vibrant new community that prioritizes luxury, wellness and care in support of a fulfilling senior lifestyle and meaningful connections.”

The community was developed by Related California and will be operated by Oakmont, with the community being designed by Steinberg Hart with interiors by March and White Design.

Ellore includes 16 penthouse suites, 129 assisted living apartments and 31 memory care studios. With the surrounding area’s natural beauty in mind, designers used warm and wood tones, marble and neutral hues to create a refined environment that matches the surrounding Silicon Valley.

A two-story fireplace in the lobby and sliding glass doors connect indoor and outdoor spaces. Amenities include a yoga studio, 20th floor pool deck, along with a spa, private treatment room, saltwater plunge pool and a terrace with lounge seating and an accompanying fire pit. A fitness center is also included in the community, along with a penthouse lounge and movie theater, salon and barbershop.

California community renovated, renamed

The Orchard, a senior living community in Ventura, California now has a “refreshed identity” following renovations to the community, according to a news release.

The Orchard was previously known as the Bonaventure and was recently renovated to include restaurant-style dining, a new fitness center, library, game room and separate club room.

The Orchard / Provincial Senior Living

The community is operated by Provincial Senior Living.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress