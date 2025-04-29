This article is sponsored by National Health Investors (NHI). In this Voices interview, Senior Housing News sits down with Melanie Mooney, Vice President of Operations at National Health Investors, to discuss how NHI is positioning itself for long-term success in the evolving senior housing market. Mooney shares insights on how NHI is shifting its focus from occupancy growth to revenue optimization, the impact of inflation beyond staffing, and the role of AI in shaping operations and resident care. She also highlights how marketing and operations teams collaborate to strengthen communities and how NHI plans to build on the momentum of its recent SHOP occupancy growth.
Senior Housing News: What is your background, and how did it lead to your role today?
Melanie Mooney: My career is rooted in accounting and finance. I began with CPA firms, moved into a Controller role, and transitioned into the childcare industry as a Division Finance Partner at KinderCare. That path led me into senior housing about 11 and a half years ago, thanks to a referral from my former CFO. I started my journey at Holiday Retirement, serving as Senior Director of Asset Management, and that’s where my passion for this industry began.
I was initially drawn to the field because I wanted to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives. I found purpose in childcare, but senior housing is where I truly discovered my passion. Growing up, my family experienced the challenges of caregiving when my grandmother battled Alzheimer’s. We tried to care for her at home, but it became overwhelming, especially for my mother, who was balancing caregiving with the demands of raising three children. In the end, we had to transition her to a nursing home. Had we known about the high-quality senior housing options available today, I believe her end-of-life experience could have been much better.
Now, I’m fortunate to be part of an industry that’s evolving rapidly and making a real difference in the lives of seniors. It’s incredibly fulfilling to witness the positive impact our operators have on well-being and quality of life.
I later pursued a real estate broker license alongside my primary role and was subsequently recruited to the capital side as Vice President of Asset Management at HCP (now Healthpeak Inc.). After my time at HCP, I had the opportunity to consult with NHI and several operators, further deepening my understanding of the industry.
Eventually, I returned to operations as Regional VP at Morningstar Senior Living. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I made the choice to stay closer to home as a mother of two, joining Avamere (now Arete) as Regional Director of Operations. I later advanced to Vice President of Asset Management and Business Development.
Today, I serve as Vice President of Operations at NHI, where I lead the team managing our senior housing operating portfolio, or “SHOP,” as well as other select West Coast relationships. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of being a customer, consultant and now an employee of NHI. It’s been a blessing to work with such a high-caliber team of good people who are truly committed to excellence.
With occupancy stabilizing near 90%, how is NHI shifting its focus from filling units to driving revenue growth and enhancing the resident experience?
Within our SHOP portfolio, we’ve been intensely focused on driving occupancy over the past couple of years. Since bottoming around 75% in late 2022 and early 2023, we’ve significantly increased occupancy, reaching over 89% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Over the last 18 months, our lease-up strategy has relied heavily on the use of incentives, and as we approach stabilization, that strategy is evolving. We’re now shifting focus from incentive-based programs to optimizing market rates. This transition includes phasing out incentives for current residents and strategically increasing street rates. While this may sound straightforward in theory, it’s a thoughtful process that requires a mindset shift for all teams involved in the sales and move-in process.
To support this shift, we’re refining our value proposition with an even greater emphasis on the resident experience, while continuing to balance financial considerations. A key part of our 2024 strategy was investing capital to refresh and modernize the communities within our SHOP portfolio, keeping them competitive and appealing. That commitment continues into 2025, with plans to allocate over $10 million in projects aimed at further elevating the quality and desirability of our communities.
Where is inflation having the greatest impact on senior housing operations, and how is NHI working with operators to mitigate these pressures?
Staffing remains the key area of focus because it typically makes up 60% to 70% of a community’s total cost structure. However, we’re also seeing rising costs across other operational areas, particularly in utilities, food and supplies, with annual inflation rates hovering around 5% to 7%.
To address this, we’re working closely with our operators to streamline efficiencies, including energy-saving initiatives like lighting upgrades, window improvements and more. We’ve also strengthened our strategic partnerships with key vendors, which allows us to enhance the value of leveraging purchase scale for our customers.
To further support this effort, we recently launched a customer resource center for our NHI partners. It highlights these partner programs and targeted vendors, helping increase transparency and improve onboarding efficiencies.
As we grow, we continue to focus on identifying scale efficiencies. That said, it can be challenging, since every community has its own unique needs. Our goal is to stay laser-focused on driving efficiencies within the four walls, without disrupting the resident experience. We’re already seeing some early evidence of success and improved margins.
What role does AI play in improving operational efficiency and resident care across NHI’s communities, and how do you see it evolving?
While we’re still in the process of fully understanding AI’s potential, we’re taking an optimistically cautious approach, recognizing the vast opportunities it presents. Right now, we’re seeing AI play an increasingly significant role across specific areas of our operations, including day-to-day functions, as well as sales and marketing.
One key area where we’re leveraging AI is within our care data and nurse call systems. It’s helping enhance resident safety, minimize risks and optimize both care planning and workforce management. By using data to drive decisions around care, billing and staffing, we’re able to improve efficiency and outcomes. For example, some of our customers are using technologies like Inspiron and SafelyYou, and we’re seeing strong results in terms of both resident care and operational performance.
On the sales and marketing front, AI is improving speed to lead through tools like chatbots and other automated systems, while also harnessing data and analytics to inform better business decisions. This allows our operators to not only accelerate the sales process, but also optimize their marketing strategies, driving greater impact and efficiency.
We’re still in the early stages of the AI revolution, but we’re committed to embracing the positive changes it can bring. We recognize the importance of evolving beyond traditional methods when they no longer support the best possible resident experience.
How do NHI’s operators and marketing teams collaborate to maintain strong occupancy and create a compelling value proposition for residents?
It’s such a balance. At the core, our focus is the resident experience because we’re not just selling a place to live, we’re offering a home, a lifestyle, a sense of belonging and a family. Every interaction, from the initial inquiry to daily life within the community, should reflect a deep commitment to long-term success and resident satisfaction. This holistic approach to the resident experience is what truly drives both retention and positive referrals.
Our most successful operators function like a well-oiled machine, where all the key elements—what I like to call the four Ps—are perfectly aligned. That’s your people, your process, your product and your price. For example, the product must not only be visually appealing and welcoming for tours, but it also needs to be well-maintained and ready for new residents. Inventory turnover must be efficient to ensure there are move-in-ready apartments available for showing and immediate occupancy.
Process is about seamless collaboration across departments, delivering exceptional dining experiences, offering engaging activities and maintaining strong communication between teams. Every department plays an integral role in curating a resident-centric tour and overall experience, and it’s that unified approach that sets top operators apart.
What lessons have been learned from the recent surge in SHOP occupancy, and how will NHI continue to support long-term stability and growth?
One of our priorities this year is increasing length of stay and driving toward that industry median. Achieving this depends on consistent, high-quality sales training at the field level. It’s essential that our sales teams are equipped with a comprehensive discovery process so they can truly understand each resident’s needs.
Equally important is confirming that the resident is financially qualified and the community they’re matched with is the right fit—both for their lifestyle and their financial situation. This targeted approach helps foster long-term satisfaction and ultimately supports higher retention rates.
Finish this sentence: “In 2025, the senior living industry will be defined by…”
…how we navigate and evolve.
Amidst the landscape of transitions, mergers and new technologies, our identity and future will be defined by how we navigate these changes. It’s about how we evolve—how we’re integrating innovation, ensuring seamless transitions, refining our processes, continuously enhancing the resident experience and driving synergy across teams and operations. That’s what will determine our success.
This is a pivotal moment for our industry. Our ability to adapt, lead, and execute will lay the foundation for who we become moving forward.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.
The Voices Series is a sponsored content program featuring leading executives discussing trends, topics and more shaping their industry in a question-and-answer format. For more information on Voices, please contact [email protected].