Senior Living Dealbook: Diversified Healthcare Trust Closes $109M Financing; Capital Funding Group Secures $53M Bridge-to-HUD Loan

Transactions

Blueprint advises sale of Kentucky community

Blueprint announced it advised on the sale of a Richmond, Kentucky assisted living community on April 24.

The community was built in 2009 and features 49 units, according to a press release.

The seller was a New York-based regional owner and operator looking to divest the asset, the release states. The buyer was a Midwest based private equity group.

SLIB sells skilled nursing portfolio

Senior Living Investment Brokerage facilitated the $45 million sale of a three-property skilled nursing portfolio in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

A press release states the three assets were part of a larger deal with “a separate price allocation that required HUD Transfer of Physical Assets approval.”

The seller was a private healthcare organization serving the two states. The buyer was a regional owner and operator with an existing presence in Pennsylvania.

Financings

Diversified Healthcare Trust closes $109M financing

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) announced it closed a $109 million fixed rate mortgage through Freddie Mac.

According to a press release, the loan is secured by seven senior living communities managed by Five Star Senior Living.

The trust also has two additional term sheets with different lenders totaling $94 million expected to close by the end of May.

Capital Funding Group closes $53M bridge-to-HUD loan

Capital Funding Group announced it closed on a $53.4 million bridge-to-HUD loan on March 31.

The loan will be used to provide financing to refinance a maturing loan currently supporting two skilled nursing facilities and an assisted living community in Victorville, California, according to a press release.

“This transaction showcases our expertise in developing and executing customized finance solutions to support immediate and long-term goals for our clients,” CFG Bank President Erik Howard said in the release.