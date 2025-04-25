Movers and Shakers: Westminster Communities of Florida Announces CFO; LTC Properties Names Chief Investment Officer 

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Westminster Communities of Florida announces chief financial officer

Westminster Communities of Florida announced it has appointed Jennifer Martens as its permanent chief financial officer.

Martens has served in a variety of leadership roles within the organization since 2009, most recently as the interim chief financial officer.

According to a press release, Martens has “played a critical role in the organization’s financial success, including overseeing the finances of 14 different organizations with a combined operating revenue budget of $200 million.”

LTC Properties names new chief investment officer

LTC Properties, a real estate investment trust, has named David Boitano as its executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Boitano has spent his senior housing and health care finance career at Ventas, having direct underwriting responsibility for more than $5 billion in transactions, according to a press release.

“I am excited to be joining LTC, especially now at a pivotal time as the company embarks on its RIDEA strategy,” Boitano said in the release. “Throughout my career, I’ve admired LTC’s ability to provide flexible and innovative financing solutions that support its operating partners in an evolving market. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”

Buckner appoints senior vice president

Buckner Retirement Services has appointed Ken Robbins to senior vice president effective April 21.

In his role, Robbins will lead the company and its seven senior living communities in Texas, according to a press release.

He brings more than 30 years of experience to the position and most recently served as the president and founder of Scott Senior Services, LLC, where he operated a consulting company specializing in development assistance, strategic planning and operational support, according to the release.

Leopardo expands business development team

Leopardo, a healthcare and senior living construction company, announced it has added Bethanie Smith as the director of business development, national healthcare market.

In her role, Smith will play a key role in driving growth and expanding Leopardo’s relationships, according to a press release.

Smith brings more than 15 years of sales, marketing, consulting and customer success experience to the position. She previously served at Ryan Fireprotection, where she “successfully generated and nurtured leads, developed contract proposals and managed accounts for both prospective and existing clients,” according to the release.