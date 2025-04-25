Inside How Arete, Brookdale Uphold Social Stewardship in Senior Living

From Alzheimer’s support to strengthening diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) initiatives, Brookdale and Arete Living are changing the game with regard to their social stewardship efforts.

Tigard, Oregon-based Arete Living is committed to DEIB programming across the company, with four pillars for inclusion advocacy: People, education, talent and education.

To align with these pillars, the company works to establish partnerships in the markets it serves, including Pride Northwest, the Alzheimer’s Association and Gifted Wishes, along with offering local community support to further promote inclusion.

Advertisement

“On a more local level, we’ve also emphasized celebrations of cultural observances of our community pillars,” Arete Area Finance Manager Kenny Dew told Senior Housing News. “We put together these wonderful shopping kits so that each of our communities can easily buy a display for their buildings to join in on the celebrations at each of each of the locations no matter where they are across the country.”

Brookdale has continued its support of the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End national team program since 2008, leading to over $23 million in donations during that time. The company had its own donation category created due to raising over $2 million in a year, according to Sara Terry, senior vice president of resident and family engagement and experience and Brookdale’s national team coordinator for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

In a letter of support for Brookdale, the Alzheimer’s Association wrote $1.9 million of the company’s total donations came from the last 18 months alone between the Walk to End events at the community level, community support center and a golf fundraiser it hosts in June.

Advertisement

“We’ve not only supported the community level, but from the community support center in Nashville,” Terry said. “We’re all aligned that this is really our purposeful cause, to be part of that Walk to End that contributes greatly to the overall cause.”

Both companies were recognized for their efforts as part of the inaugural Prism Awards by Senior Housing News, alongside Concert Health, Permobil and Waveny LifeCare Network, Inc.

Arete’s social stewardship efforts

Participating in cultural celebrations is a cornerstone of Arete’s social stewardship efforts.

Arete has in 2025 hosted companywide celebrations for Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Arab American Heritage Month and Diversity Month. Dew noted doing so is a “fun way to get visual and educational pieces in at the community level,” and the efforts have been well received from both residents and staff.

“It’s been a fun way to kind of cast a spotlight on all these incredible cultures and stories that are out there and provide learning opportunities along the way,” Dew said.

The company is currently planning its involvement in Pride Northwest at Portland Pride in July. Last year, the company more than doubled its participation in the event and parade with 30 employee volunteers taking part, leading to “overwhelming support from the local community.”

Arete’s DEIB team has used the first part of 2025 to workshop ideas and improve the employment experience for team members. To do so, the team is looking over its application process, interview process, general orientation and onboarding to emphasize that Arete is a company that “prioritizes respect, belonging and celebration of diversity.”

While the company’s DEIB council is based in its Oregon communities, the team is looking to ensure staff experiences can have the same level of impact at any one of its 31 communities in other states. To do so, the group is looking to partner with local organizations to help provide experiences and education.

In pursuing the Prism Award, Dew said it was a litmus test to see if there are additional things the company can be doing to support its communities.

“It’s an enormous honor,” Dew said. “It’s one thing to come up with initiatives and hope that people are going to enjoy them, but seeing that recognition for the work that our team has done has been really rewarding, because it really helps validate that the work is resonating with people.”

Brookdale walks the walk

In 2024, over 300 Brookdale communities formed teams for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s throughout the year, many of which partnered with local Alzheimer’s Association chapters, alongside virtual walk opportunities to take part individually if needed.

Alongside the walking event, Brookdale hosts a “Golf to End Alzheimer’s” fundraising event, where company partners are invited to play golf and donate to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which Terry said tends to be a largely successful event every year.

The Brookdale Community Support Center in Nashville ranked as the top performing team across the nation in 2024, bringing in over $623,000 and more than doubling the amount of the second ranked team.

The overall reception for the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company’s involvement in the nonprofit has been “overwhelmingly positive” from associates, residents and family members, according to Terry.

“Our business partners all understand the impact that Alzheimer’s and related dementias are having on the population around the world. It’s a very passionate cause,” she said.

This isn’t the only involvement Brookdale has with the Alzheimer’s Association either, as it is also involved in the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement and an active participant in the Dementia Care Provider Roundtable.

While planning for the walks are underway, teams tend to really get involved between August through November. Looking ahead, Terry is preparing to pass off the national team coordinator mantle to Jill Ladaa, Brookdale’s new Alzheimer’s dementia care gerontologist, and the company is looking for continuing volunteer opportunities at the local level. Associates and residents are encouraged to volunteer for groups and causes they are passionate about as well.

“There’s a reciprocal relationship, and we support it from Brookdale,” Terry said. “It’s up to them to really make those connections. We’re all about making relationships and connections and helping people live the life they want to live.”