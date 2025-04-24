In the Pipeline: LCS Development Planning in North Carolina; Luxury Active Adult Project Underway in Florida

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

LCS Development plans next phase of expansion in North Carolina

LCS Development is in the planning stages for the second phase of construction at Porters Neck Village, a retirement community in Porters Neck North Carolina, according to LCS Development.

In 2022, construction of 44 independent living apartments began, which included three, 12-unit buildings and one 8-unit building that are now fully-occupied with a “growing waitlist,” the company said in a news release.

Upgraded amenities include a covered parking area, an artisan studio with a wood shop, dog park, cocktail bar and billiards room, along with improved indoor and outdoor dining options and an expanded garden space.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Porters Neck Village and share their commitment to enriching and improving the lives of older adults,” said Nick Herrick, Vice President, Director of LCS Development. “We have worked side-by-side with Porters Neck Village to ensure they have a master plan that thoughtfully guides their development projects to position them well for the future and happy to report 100% occupancy of the phase one 44 new homes added.”

The second phase is currently in the planning stages, with an anticipated construction timeline starting in the first quarter of next year.

Construction: In Progress

Luxury active adult condominium development in Florida continues construction

A new, 24-story active adult community, The Island at West Bay Club, in Estero Bay, Florida is under construction and amenities will be open on the property even prior to construction wrapping up, according to a spokesperson for the project.

The luxury active adult condominium tower will include exclusive amenities, dining venues, championship golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, private beach club, boat launch with access to the bay and river, along with social programming.

The active adult development will include 86 residences with views of the Gulf of Mexico and surrounding golf course.

Construction: Completed

HumanGood opens affordable senior housing in Pennsylvania

Nonprofit senior living provider HumanGood announced the recent opening of Janney Apartments, a new affordable senior housing community for those 62 and older, according to a news release, located in the Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia.

“The grand opening of Janney Apartments represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing safe, affordable housing for seniors,” said Jennifer Kappen, Senior Vice President, Affordable Housing at HumanGood. “This beautiful new community offers 47 affordable apartments close to community services and amenities providing residents a safe and comfortable place to call home. We are proud to be part of the solution to the housing crisis that so many seniors are experiencing in Philadelphia and other cities in our country.”

The community includes 47, one-bedroom spacious apartment units with modern finishes and accessible features. Accompanying the apartments is a courtyard for outdoor recreation.

New senior living community set to open in Nevada

Valage Senior Living at Carson Valley will mark its grand opening next month, according to a news release.

The assisted living and memory care community includes spacious apartments built for comfort and safety, the release states, with open-concept design. Some of the included amenities in the community include an on-site spa, salon and outdoor terrace that’s paired with a refined culinary program.

“We’ve taken time to listen, to participate and to understand what matters to the people around us,” said Tamra Tsanos, Executive Director. “To finally open our doors and welcome the community into Valage is deeply meaningful. There’s a real sense of joy and gratitude here – for the trust people have placed in us, for the partnerships we’ve built and for the opportunity to be part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned