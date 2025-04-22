Senior Living Dealbook: Oxford Capital Group Acquires 11 Properties; JDI Realty Grows Senior Living Portfolio

Transactions

Oxford Capital Group acquires 11 Minnesota properties

Oxford Capital Group announced it has acquired 11 senior living properties in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area.

The Carefree Portfolio will now be managed by Oxford’s senior housing management affiliate, Oxford Living US, LLC, according to a press release.

The release states Oxford will “invest several million dollars in the coming years enhancing the properties and will add services in several of the properties as needed.”

JDI Realty grows senior living portfolio with two acquisitions

JDI Realty announced it made two acquisitions for Dimensions Living Stevens Point in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and a five-property portfolio in Michigan.

The acquisitions bring JDI’s senior living portfolio to 898 units across three states, according to a press release.

“With a strong pipeline and committed capital, we plan to make a significant investment into the space over the next 12 to 18 months,” Adam Seidenberg, who oversees JDI’s senior housing investments, said in the release.

Harbor Retirement Associates acquires 19th community

Harbor Retirement Associates announced its management acquisition of Cadence of Olney in Olney, Maryland on April 15.

Since the acquisition, the 129-unit community has been rebranded to HarborChase of Olney, according to a press release.

The release states HRA plans to add all HarborChase restaurants to the community, as well as “parallel programming and vital life enrichment programs.”

Blueprint manages seven-asset sale

Blueprint announced its involvement in the sale of Project United, a seven-asset portfolio consisting of five skilled nursing facilities and two assisted living communities in the Cleveland, Ohio area.

Throughout the process, Blueprint was able to get four competitive offers from buyers, according to a press release.

The release states the portfolio was acquired by an Ohio-based operator with “a proven track record of delivering high-quality skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.”

Heritage Pointe acquires Ohio community

Heritage Pointe Communities announced it has acquired Elizabeth Scott Senior Living Community in Maumee, Ohio.

The transaction is set to be completed May 1, a press release states.

“We were drawn to Elizabeth Scott because of its excellent reputation, and rich history,” Chod Boxell, CEO of Heritage Pointe Communities, said in the release. “This acquisition allows Heritage Pointe to further its commitment to quality senior living while allowing the vision of Elizabeth Scott to live on.”

Financings

Berkadia achieves $14M loans for four-property portfolio

Berkadia announced it closed on two loans totaling $5.1million, bringing the total up to $14 million used to retire partnership debt for a Southeast-based owner and operator.

The $5.1 million in refinancing paid off the remaining bank debt for a crossed pool of four assets in Mississippi, a press release states.

Two earlier loans for the operator had closed in late 2024 as well. All four loans achieved 35-year fully amortizing terms, according to the release.

Management

Charter assumes management of two Avenue communities

Real estate development, construction and investment firm Avenue has entered into an agreement with Charter Senior Living to manage two Indiana properties.

The communities include Charter Senior Living of Gateway Park in Greenfield, Indiana and Charter Senior Living of Hobbs Station in Plainfield, Indiana, according to a press release.

“We are very pleased to extend our reach by adding Hobbs Station and Gateway Park to our fast-growing portfolio,” Keven Bennema, Charter Senior Living co-founder and CEO, said in the release.