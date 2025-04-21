Frontline Honors: Kory Rosell, Avita of Wells (Northbridge Companies)

Kory Rosell, Wellness Nurse at Avita of Wells (Northbridge Companies), has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Senior Housing News recently caught up with Rosell to discuss their time in the senior housing & senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Rosell: I knew I wanted to be a nurse before working in this industry. I did not know I would end up being a nurse in an Assisted Living Community for memory care. I took on a job here at my community in Activities. I fell in love with the place and the residents. Then after completing nursing school while working here, I was fortunate enough to have a position here.
SHN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Rosell: To have patience and go with the flow.
SHN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Rosell: That I get to have fun and socialize with the residents when things are not crazy. This is not just a job. We do it for the residents, so being able to enjoy their presence and have fun is a huge blessing.
SHN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Rosell: If your loved one is ever diagnosed with a form of dementia, just understand that you are not alone and there are people out there to help you.
SHN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Rosell: The leaders in my organization understand the hard work that gets put into the job. Some of them were in my position before me. Others see the work that gets done. I do not think I can make them better understand my job.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.