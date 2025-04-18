Movers and Shakers: Solera Celebrates Nine Years With Leadership Changes; Sinceri Announces Leadership Promotions

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Solera celebrates nine years with leadership changes

Solera Senior Living announced that in celebrating nine years of operations, it has made a series of leadership promotions and new strategic appointments.

According to a press release, Brittany Patrick has been promoted to chief investment officer; Phil Lord has been elevated to chief operating officer; Kristen Burman has been promoted to corporate director of culinary excellence; Lisa Joy has been promoted to operations specialist; and Samantha Harmond has joined as vice president of asset management.

Advertisement

“These promotions and new additions underscore our commitment to people and performance,” Adam Kaplan, founder and CEO of Solera, said in the release.

Sinceri announces leadership promotions

Sinceri Senior Living announced it has strengthened its leadership team with a variety of promotions.

Among those promoted include Micah Gerber to president of finance and investments; April Young to president of operations; Angie Fleenor to chief clinical officer; Jamie Killpack to executive vice president of finance and accounting; Pauline Gillespie to executive vice president of business intelligence; Ben Exstrom to senior vice president of information technology; Rachel Rudiger to senior vice president of facility management; and Tiffany Akin to senior vice president of human resources and team member experience.

Advertisement

“As we continue to enhance our operations and expand our impact, these updated titles provide clarity on the expertise and leadership our executives bring to the organization,” Chris Belford, Sinceri CEO, said in a press release.

Sunrise recruits chief human resources officer

Sunrise Senior Living has recruited Judy Fimiani as its new chief human resources officer.

In her new role, Fimiani will “lead HR strategies that empower Sunrise team members to thrive, while ensuring an exceptional experience for the customers they serve,” according to a news briefing from recruiting firm Acertitude, who handled the recruitment.

Fimiani brings over 30 years of experience to the role, and previously served as the chief human resources officer for Learning Care Group.

Plante Moran Living Forward announces three executives

Plnate More Living forward, the senior living development advisory section of firm Plante Moran Realpoint, has added three staff to its executive team.

Matt Pyles has joined as principal, Jennifer Vasil has joined as senior vice president and Tim Moran has joined as vice president, according to a press release.

“Plante Moran Living Forward is grateful to our senior living clients that have enabled the significant growth in our practice,” Dana Wollschlager, partner and practice leader of PMLF, said in the release.

Buckner names agency of record

Buckner Retirement Services has selected Dallas, Texas-based marketing agency Tegan Digital to serve as its official agency of record.

As the agency of record, Tegan will “lead a comprehensive marketing strategy that supports Buckner Retirement Services both at the corporate level and within each of its unique communities,” including strategic planning and brand alignment, content development and design, according to a press release.

Brightview Port Jefferson announces executive director

Brightview Senior Living’s Port Jefferson community announced Megan Sheehan as its executive director.

In her role, Sheehan is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Sheehan brings more than a decade of experience to the position and most recently served as the executive director of Marian Woods, Inc. Adult Care Facility, according to a press release.