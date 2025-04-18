Innovation Senior Living to Pilot Adult Day Service Aimed at Older Adults Living at Home

Innovation Senior Living is rolling out a new model for adult day that combines those services with cognitive engagement and socialization. The model is specifically meant to cater to older adults aging in their homes.

The Winter Park, Florida-based senior living operator is piloting the concept, called Longevity Day Community, in the coming weeks. Innovation Senior Living Founder and CEO Pilar Carvajal said the “visionary” concept could expand Innovation’s reach to serve new seniors. Innovation is collaborating with longevity expert Ted Teele, CEO of Longevity Community Consultants which focuses on promoting methods that allow seniors to live healthier, happier and longer, Carvajal said.

Carvajal declined to comment on the location of the pilot, though noted it will start in Florida.

Older adults who take part in the concept will receive typical services including supervision and social engagement with others, alongside bringing on a variety of games to better engage a participant’s brain, with no overnight stay. Innovation has already dabbled in adult day services over the last few years, but what sets the Longevity Day concept apart is the fact that it also includes a cognition enhancement program aimed at slowing dementia in addition to diagnostic and genetic testing, according to Carvajal.

“We’re going to be incorporating concepts of scientific wellness within the program that are really going to set it apart from the traditional model,” Carvajal told Senior Housing News.

Innovation Senior Living currently operates five communities.

Additionally, the new concept will provide an affordable alternative for seniors and their families rather than moving into congregate senior living communities.

Innovation plans to pilot the program for between three and six months before more broadly speaking with investors and partners. From there, the hope is to expand quickly, starting with the Orlando metropolitan area, then other locations across Florida before hopefully expanding to offer it on a national level. Eventually, the hope is for ground up developments for the day programming sites.

Carvajal said that part of the idea is aimed at attracting older adults who are still living at home and not ready to move into a senior living community. By offering them a hub for socialization and wellness, Innovation seeks to help them age at home longer.

“This is a little controversial, where I’m looking to focus on the home, which we all know is our biggest competitor,” Carvajal said. “But I think it’s important for me to lead the charge to help my senior living colleagues see that home is also a place where they can expand as well.”

The move, she added, should allow the senior living industry to begin making innovative moves to serve the middle market, and this concept could be a “perfect solution.”

The concept has already attracted inquiries from senior living operators, along with investors and venture capitalists, according to Carvajal.

Given the struggles the industry has with breaking ground on new developments and the increasing level of demand anticipated in the coming years, Carvajal said this concept can provide another alternative for operators to connect with and care for seniors.

“The idea here is to serve the people that are before senior living,” Carvajal said. “I’m really working at an accelerated rate to try and be ahead of that wave and try to create enough of these clubs that we can make an impact and serve enough people … to offset some of the pressure that the industry is going to feel from the numbers we’re facing in the next couple of years.”