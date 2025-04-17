In the Pipeline: Avenue Opens Active Adult Community; Avendelle Partners with AWK Development

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Avendelle Assisted Living, AWK Development announce partnership

Avendelle Assisted Living and AWK Development have formed a development partnership to expand the company’s small-home senior living model, starting with a project in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as reported earlier this week by SHN.

In the agreement, AWK will handle construction while Avendelle recruits franchise operators. The Pittsburgh community will include 14 to 16 residents, the largest the company has undertaken to-date.

Construction: Completed

Avenue partners with Charter Senior Living

Real estate development, construction and investment firm Avenue has partnered with Charter Senior Living to lead management at two properties in Indiana, including one senior living community that opened earlier this year.

Charter Senior Living will manage Charter Senior Living of Gateway Park in Greenfield, Indiana and Charter Senior Living of Hobbs Station in Plainfield, Indiana.

The latter community in Plainfield opened in January and includes 90 assisted living and memory care units as part of a 125-acre master plan area known as Hobbs Station. Nearby the community is a public park that was recently built and retail and dining options.

“With both the Gateway Park and Hobbs Station communities, we set out to embody what Avenue stands for— vision, integrity, community, partnership and purpose,” said Avenue Co-founder and Principal Mike Mattingly in a news release. “Across the services offered at these properties – independent and assisted living with memory care services – we strive for excellence in providing wellness-centric environments where older adults can embrace life’s fullest potential. Our colleagues at Charter understand and embrace this purpose-driven philosophy.”

Avenue also recently opened its first Viva Bene active adult community in St. Louis, Missouri. The community held a grand opening ceremony earlier this week fro the 200,000 square-foot property that pairs active adult residences with access to preventative health care via a partnership with Sevi Health.

The Viva Bene community includes 161 apartments and is “the nation’s first” to combine middle-market housing with resort-style amenities and preventative health care services, the company said in a news release. The clinical concierge will help residents take a proactive and preventative approach to chronic conditions.

“We set out to create a model that empowers residents to live healthier, more fulfilling lives in a community offering opportunities for an engaging lifestyle and convenient access to preventive healthcare — and to do so at a price point far lower than most retirement communities,” said Viva Bene co-founder and principal Laurie Schultz. “Viva Bene changes the ‘senior living‘ paradigm by incorporating early access to care navigation and chronic care management. It’s about proactive prevention and infusing wellness into everyday life so people can thrive.”

The community also includes a “wellness hub” with fitness, yoga, meditation classes, gym cooking workshops and other wellness-focused programming options.

Grand opening planned for Morning Pointe Senior Living in Tennessee

Morning Pointe Senior Living has set a grand opening date for the Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Hardin Valley.

The community includes 60 apartment units and two levels of memory care services, divided between early-stage dementia and those who are more active to provide a quiet space for older adults living with advanced cognitive decline.

There are multiple floor plans for the community including studios and two-bedroom apartments.

“Families are truly embracing this new memory care community on the rapidly growing east side of Knoxville,” said Greg A. Vital, Morning Pointe Senior Living co-founder and president. “With the growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, we are honored to be able to offer support and service to more citizens living with the disease, and to their families.”

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned