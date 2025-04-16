Best International Design of 2024: Community in China Brings Generations Together With ‘Green Valley’ Concept

In Xi’an, China, stands a community aiming to set a “new standard” for multigenerational living. Central to the community is a “green valley” concept that transformed what might have been an underutilized area into a defining feature.
The community, Zhongda International 99, was designed to bring natural light and fresh air to amenity spaces located below ground level.
Inside the community, interior designer BAMO blended aspects from Chinese culture and landmarks from the surrounding area to create a sense of harmony and serenity with warm tones, natural materials and lighting meant to appeal to older adults.
Architect WATG fit 700 housing units on the community’s sloping site without compromising on environmental and regulatory standards.. The community’s “casual, intuitive form,” helps residents and guests find their way, with pathways and shuttle routes that make it easier to reach adjacent neighborhoods in the suburb surrounding the community.
A variety of amenities were designed into the concourse, including dining options, spa and fitness spaces, learning and craft facilities and a combination of indoor and outdoor social spaces, all designed to “rich, dynamic environment” for all who visit the space.
Zhongda International 99’s design to foster connections among people, reinterpretation of traditional Chinese north and south axial layouts and sustainability features led the community to win Senior Housing News’ Best International Architecture and Design award.
The concept
Planning for Zhongda International 99 roughly began in 2020 by architect WATG and landscape architect EDSA on behalf of the client and owner Zhongda Zhangfangxian Holdings Co., Ltd. BAMO was brought on in the spring of 2021, according to BAMO Founder and Principal Gerry Jue.
“We were asked to assess the master plan that the architect and the landscape of people had arrived at, and to diagnose it from our perspective as a multi-generational housing community,” Jue told Senior Housing News.
At the time, precautions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic meant the Providence, Rhode Island-based interior design team was unable to visit the site in-person.
The site came with some challenges, according to Associate Principal Amaza Lam. For one, the sloping site meant some amenities would be underground while still needing to find a way to get natural light in, along with putting in height restrictions for room design.
Another challenge was the evolution of the design itself. Zhongda Zhongfangxin Holdings Co., chose to locate most recreational amenities indoors so residents could use them any time of the day and in any weather.
The architects and designers vaulted over these challenges with a “green valley” concept that includes a developed, sunken concourse that was still able to bring in natural light and fresh air to amenity spaces.
“This idea of carving this valley into the slope site and enabling that to to enhance the shared amenity areas,” Jue said. “There was no choice but to put [it] on the below-grade level. That took a lot of guts.”
The idea was to create an inviting atmosphere for people of all ages while catering to independent older adults. BAMO drew heavy inspiration from a community village concept, which broke the project into smaller, easier to navigate sections. The designers planned for meeting points, parks and garden nooks to help residents form social connections. They also grouped buildings on the campus by activity type, such as a building dedicated to active learning with crafting spaces and a bakery. The designers implemented thematic color schemes and in the buildings to further help residents find their way.
The designers created a sense of harmony and “delight” by taking cues from local architecture and natural spaces, such as warm tones, natural materials and soft lighting. All units’ master bedrooms and living spaces face south, maximizing daylight, with full-height window glazing to strengthen the connection with the outdoors.
“It’s quite a unique and special concept,” Lam said. “It’s actually a state of being that symbolizes happiness, fulfillment and prosperity.
Architects and designers also added to the plan universal design concepts like wheelchair-friendly layouts, adaptable furniture and consideration of door handles, grab bars and bathroom clearances.
Sustainability was also a big part of the design, which included locally sourced materials and energy efficient systems throughout the development. The community also has electric-powered shuttle buses to transport residents to nearby services.
BAMO collaborated frequently with Zhongda Zhongfangxin. The company also used 3D modeling to better visualize what they couldn’t see in person, and the finished product essentially matched what was created virtually, Jue said.
The construction
Construction for Zhongda International 99 began in early 2022 and continued on until Jan. 1, 2024. The BAMO team first visited the site in January, 2024, at which point most of the phase 1 units and amenities were completed and most of the amenity areas were completed.
As a whole, construction on the project was only slightly delayed from start to finish, Lam said.
According to Jue, once construction began there were also no significant changes made to the project and it was “quite the smooth ride.”
The completion
The first phase of the Zhongda International 99 project was completed Jan. 31, 2024 and exceeded design expectations, according to Jue and Lam.
Today, the community stands as a testament to the work of its designers and architects. Spaces inside the campus include common areas that create a hospitality-like environment, community center with various lounge areas, a recreational loop with activity buildings, club house, dining venues and a family center.
Architecture and Design Judge Bruce Horowitz noted the project was “very impressive” with a “monumental effort in designing this community.
“There is an abundance of public spaces,” Horowitz wrote. “Some of the larger spaces are a little stark but all of the dining and smaller hospitality spaces are very warm, inviting and well detailed.”
Fellow judge Greg Gauthreaux noted the project has a forward thinking design with “amenity spaces that are hospitality-inspired and nicely integrated to take advantage of the views.”
The community is steadily gaining occupancy, Lam said. The project is now well into the construction of its second phase of residential development, which Jue said indicates the owner is confident of the project that came before it. Zhongda International 99 has also become an anchor for local events and hosts themed events and acts as a music venue.
“It’s great for us to see the space we designed is really put to good use,” Lam said.