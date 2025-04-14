Almost 1,900 Communities Earn ‘Best’ Rating in Latest U.S. News Survey

Just shy of 1,900 senior living communities across the U.S. have earned a ranking as the “best” in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report on Monday released its fourth “Best Senior Living” list, which rates senior living communities based on everything from the amenities and food to the staff and a perception of value.

Like last year, this year’s list includes some of the largest senior living operators in the U.S., such as Brookdale (NYSE: BKD), Atria and Sunrise Senior Living.

In total, 1,894 of the 3,800 communities analyzed were named to the list for their services in independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement (CCRC). This year’s list is based on 450,000 consumer satisfaction surveys from residents and their families, who rated communities on how well they provide safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food and value and other aspects of community life.

Communities earn a best designation by reaching a specific score threshold in the categories of independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Among the largest operators making the list include:

Sunrise Senior Living: 154 out of 231 communities

Brookdale Senior Living: 319 out of 632 communities

Brightview Senior Living: 43 out of 46 communities

LCS: 32 out of 62 communities

Five Star Senior Living: 67 out of 135 communities

Senior Lifestyle: 32 out of 77 communities

Ebenezer: 29 out of 42 communities

Gardant Management: 35 out of 81 communities

Users can search the U.S. News website to find “best” rated communities near them. Activated Insights, Sensight Surveys and Holleran Consulting helped compile and collect the dataset underpinning this year’s list.

“We are honored that so many of our communities continue to be recognized year after year by U.S. News & World Report as among the best in senior living,” Chris Bird, LCS president and CEO, told Senior Housing News. “This ongoing recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the unwavering support of our residents, families, and communities.”

Jack Callison Jr., CEO of Sunrise Senior Living, told Senior Housing News there is no greater honor than being recognized by residents and their families.

“This year’s record setting results speak to the enduring passion of our team members, our vibrant hospitality, lifestyle and wellness offerings and our unwavering focus on creating a personalized, high-quality experience for every individual who calls a Sunrise community home,” Callison said.

Doug Dollenberg, Jr., president and CEO of Brightview Senior Living, said the company’s focus on its associates was a major factor to its recognition.

“We work to create a culture of trust, empowerment, and advancement opportunity for all 6,000+ associates,” Dollenberg told Senior Housing News “In turn, our associates provide a high level of hospitality and care to our residents.”

Brightview was also recently featured on Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list. The combination of honors, Dollenberg said, motivates the company to remain “laser focused” on its work culture so the company “will continue to be a great place to live for our residents.”

The list also highlights the top metros with the highest number of recognized communities, which includes:

Chicago: 71 communities

New York: 71 communities

Boston: 60 communities

Washington, D.C.: 56 communities

Los Angeles: 53 communities

Dallas-Fort Worth: 48 communities

Seattle: 46 communities

St. Louis: 35 communities

Philadelphia: 33

Minneapolis-St. Paul: 32 communities

U.S. News & World Report also recently surveyed new senior living residents to learn how communities reduce loneliness and improve their health. The survey, published in March, found 69% of older adults felt lonely before moving into a senior living community, with 61% saying those feelings improved after moving into a community. 33% of respondents also said their health conditions improved since moving into a community.