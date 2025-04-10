In the Pipeline: Arrow Continues Building in Missouri; Cedarhurst to Expand in Illinois

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Cedarhurst Senior Living adds independent living cottages

Cedarhurst Senior Living announced plans to expand independent living cottages at its Cedarhurst of Frankfort senior living community in Frankfort, Illinois, according to a news release.

The addition will bring 32 new IL cottages with construction slated to start later this spring ahead of an opening in early 2026.

“The demand for high-quality independent living options in Frankfort continues to grow, and we are thrilled to offer this new housing opportunity for seniors in the area,” said Almir Sajtovic, President of Cedarhurst Senior Living. “These cottages will provide an ideal balance of independence, comfort, and community, allowing residents to enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle while knowing additional support is available if needed.”

The cottages will include two-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, full-size kitchen appliances, laundry rooms, private garages with electric vehicle outlets, covered patios and gas fireplaces.

Shared amenities include a clubhouse with full-service dining, pickleball court and putting green.

Construction: In Progress

Arrow Senior Living partners again with developer on Missouri project

Arrow Senior Living, in partnership with O’Reilly Development Company, announced the anticipated opening of a new senior living community in Kansas City, Missouri for later this year, according to a news release.

The Barrymore Senior Living will include 164 apartments spanning independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Pre-leasing began in January of this year and the community will include multiple amenities and high-end finishes with an emphasis on wellness.

“Our goal is to continue to provide a senior living experience that combines comfort, connection, and care across Kansas City,” said Stephanie Harris, CEO at Arrow Senior Living. “This community meets that expectation and will offer residents the worry-free lifestyle, convenience, and quality care they deserve.”

Amenities include chef-prepared meals, wellness programming, swimming pool, personalized care services and support.

The Barrymore will be Arrow’s 14th managed community in the Missouri market and its 17th project with O’Reilly Development Company.

Construction begins on new affordable senior housing project

Construction is underway on Poinciana Parc, a new development for affordable senior housing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to a news release, developed by Green Mills Group.

The $26 million project will include a mid-rise affordable housing community to serve low income older adults and include 86 units with access to a fitness studio, business center, club and game room, laundry facilities, pool and on-site maintenance and management.

“We’re excited to close financing and start construction on Poinciana Parc,” says Mitchell Rosenstein, one of Green Mills’ co-founders and principals. “Soon, 86 senior households in Osceola County, which is part of the Orlando/Kissimmee statistical area, will have new, fully-amenitized, professionally managed homes that are actually affordable. Poinciana Parc will be another great representation of Green Mills Group’s commitment to providing best-in-class affordable communities throughout Florida.”

Poinciana Parc received a 9% tax credit allocation from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation in May 2023. Additional funding is being provided by Green Mills Group, TD Bank, Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments, and Neighborhood Lending Partners.

The Green Mills Group recently completed its 13th affordable housing community in Florida, with three more under construction and four more set to break ground in the next 12 months.

Construction: Completed

Morning Pointe Senior Living welcomes residents in new Tennessee community

The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Hardin Valley, a Morning Pointe Senior Living community in Knoxville, Tennessee, recently moved in its first residents earlier this month, according to a news release from the company.

“What an exciting day, and a chance to bring more senior services to the rapidly-growing Knoxville area,” said Greg A. Vital, Morning Pointe Senior Living co-founder and president. “We are privileged to be able to serve more seniors and their families, offering expanded memory care services and more assisted living apartments on campus.”

Nearly two dozen residents moved from the memory care wing at Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley Assisted Living and Memory Care into the brand new building to serve older adults living with dementia. The community was built with two “distinct levels of memory care” to accommodate a range of acuity levels within memory care.

The one-level memory care community includes 60 apartments with multiple floor plans available. A grand opening celebration is set for May 15.

The original campus of Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley Assisted living is now serving residents specifically within assisted living, transforming it into the company’s Alcove apartments with gathering spaces, coffee station and a library.

New affordable senior housing community opens in California

Nonprofit affordable housing developer Community HousingWorks recently marked the opening of Kimball Highland Apartments, a new affordable housing community for older adults and families, according to a news release.

The two-building development will span 191,371 square-feet and include 145 units divided between four layout types. Community amenities include an 8,000 square-foot senior center operated by National City, and the community is located adjacent to a new 50,000 square-foot PACE health center.

“At CHW our aim is two-fold: We not only build beautiful, energy efficient communities, but we also create true communities where our residents can build a future for themselves and their children,” said CHW President and CEO Sean Spear . “We also pride ourselves on building homes that are connected to their surrounding neighborhood by being located adjacent to parks, stores, transit, safe pedestrian paths, and other amenities, providing wonderful opportunities for all to get outside and live full lives.”

