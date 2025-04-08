Movers and Shakers: LTC Managing Director of Business Retires; Watermark Announces Next Generation of Leadership 

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

LTC managing director of business retires

Industry veteran and LTC managing director of business development Doug Korey retired April 8.

Over his 40-year career, Korey originated and structured billions of dollars in health care real estate transactions and was an “early and influential participant in the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care (NIC), and an engaged member of the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA),” according to a press release.

“Over the past decade, Doug has been a driving force in helping LTC evolve beyond traditional triple-net lease investing, bringing a creative and flexible approach to structured financing that has expanded our capabilities and deepened our industry relationships,” Wendy Simpson, LTC executive chairman said in the release.

Watermark announces next generation of leadership

Watermark Retirement Communities announced it has appointed a new C-suite to lead the company “to the next level,” according to a press release.

The release states the new executive team includes Paul Boethel as CEO; Jeff Slichta as chief operating officer; Hanneke Talbot as chief financial officer; Sheila Donahoe as chief administrative officer; Chris Bouchard as general counsel; and Bryan Schachter as chief investment officer.

“We are proud of the rich history and fingerprint Watermark has had on senior living over the past 30 years and excited to usher in the next chapter of growth and success in caring for our current and future residents and associates,” Boethel said in the release.

Two elected to Goodwin Living board

Not-for-profit Goodwin Living announced Margarita Muzzall and Barbara Gay have been elected to its board of trustees.

Muzzall currently serves as senior vice president of healthcare finance for M&T Bank, a press release states. She has more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate finance, during which time she concentrated her efforts in senior housing.

Gay is a retired attorney who had 25 years of experience at LeadingAge. During her time there, she worked in advocacy and public policy, most recently as vice president for public policy communications, the release states.

Harbor’s Edge promotes CEO

Life plan community Harbor’s Edge has promoted Colleen Baybutt to its new CEO.

In her role, Baybutt will live in one of the residences at the Norfolk, Virginia-based community as she oversees its operations.

Baybutt previously served as the community’s COO before succeeding founder and previous CEO Neil Volder on Dec. 31.

Kisco names memory care manager

Kisco Senior Living community La Posada has announced Morgan Dallas as its new memory care manager.

In her role, Dallas focuses on “everything that is nonclinical, including operations, activities and implementing the new Heirloom Program,” a press release states.

The release states Dallas has held a variety of roles across her senior living career, including sales counselor and activities director.

Associate executive director named at Maris Grove

Erickson Senior Living community Maris Grove announced Danielle Hammer has been named as its associate executive director.

Hammer has been with Erickson since 2011, starting as the director of continuing care at Maris Grove.

In May 2022, she was promoted to associate executive director at Erickson’s Cedar Crest community.

Cedar Crest names associate executive director

Cedar Crest, an Erickson Senior Living community, has named Ana Montagni to the leadership position of associate executive director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ana to the Cedar Crest team,” Kristen Compton said in a press release. “Her impressive background, leadership experience, and dedication to our mission make her a perfect fit to serve the residents and team members of our community.”

Montagni brings more than 12 years of senior living and healthcare experience to the position. She joined Erickson in 2019 as assistant administrator of continuing care at Seabrook in Tinton Falls, and in 2021 was promoted to director of continuing care at Lantern Hill in New Providence, New Jersey.