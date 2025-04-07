Senior Living Dealbook: Continuum Sells Five-Property Portfolio; JLL, HJ Sims Secure $240M For Senior Housing Portfolio

Transactions

Continuum sells five-property Florida portfolio

Continuum Advisors announced it sold a five-property senior living portfolio in Florida.

The communities are largely focused in the Orlando and Tampa metros, according to a press release, and total 340 units, according to a press release.

The communities involved in the transaction include Superior Residences of Clermont; Superior Residences of Cala Hills; Superior Residences of Brandon; Superior Residences of Lecanto; and Superior Residences of Niceville.

PruittHealth adds four communities

PruittHealth has added four Georgia communities to its portfolio.

According to a press release, the communities include PruittPlace – Wesleyan, PruittPlace – Kennesaw, PruittPlace – East Cobb and PruittPlace – Peachtree City.

The release states the communities consist of assisted living and memory care services.

Blueprint brings REIT into senior living

Blueprint facilitated a privately held real estate investment trust’s entry into senior living with the sale of an independent living community in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

The 84-unit building was constructed in 2001 with significant renovations starting in 2015, according to a press release.

The release states Blueprint worked “hand-in-hand” with both the buyer and seller in a “creatively structured transaction process.”

SLIB sells Colorado skilled nursing facility

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced it was engaged in the sale of a skilled nursing facility in Pueblo, Colorado.

A press release states the facility has 105 beds on a 2.8-acre site.

The seller was a regional owner and operator based on the East coast that divested to concentrate on its core markets. The buyer was a California-based owner and operator looking to expand its portfolio.

Financings

JLL, HJ Sims secure $240M for senior housing portfolio

JLL Capital Markets and HJ Sims announced it arranged $239.7 million in tax-empt and taxable bond financing for Integrated Senior Foundation’s Ativo Portfolio in Arizona and California.

The portfolio includes two ground-up development properties and one acquisition in Ativo of Sundance, Ativo of Yuma and Ativo of Santa Clarita, according to a press release.

The Sundance and Santa Clarita locations are set to open in 2027 and 2026 respectively.

BWE arranges $308M for refinancing for two communities

BWE announced it arranged $308 million to refinance “Project New Horizons,” two communities including The Variel at Woodland Hills in Los Angeles and The 501 at Mattison Estate in Ambler, Pennsylvania.

The financing was arranged on behalf of a joint venture between Columbia Pacific Advisors, LAMB Properties and Harbert South Bay Partners, a press release states.

The loan was “ultimately provided by a large global lender, marking its entry into seniors housing,” the release states.

NHI invests $63.5M in senior living portfolio

National Health Investors announced it invested $63.5 million in the acquisition of a six-community portfolio on April 2.

A press release states the portfolio consists of 205 memory care units and is operated by Agemark Senior Living.

“Agemark is an innovative leader in providing exceptional personalized care to memory care residents and we have long admired their commitment,” Eric Mendelsohn, NHI president and CEO, said in the release. “That is why we are thrilled to announce our new partnership today and we are already exploring opportunities to grow this relationship.”

Capital Funding Group closes $50.5M refinancing

Capital Funding Group announced it closed on $50.5 million in subordinate financing to refinance 25 skilled nursing facilities.

The communities were in California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, West Virginia and Wyoming, totaling 3,243 beds, a press release states.

CFG partnered with the nationally recognized borrower to restructure two existing bridge loans into one consolidated debt capital structure, the release said.

$33M refinancing secured for Risor of Maple Grove

JLL Capital Markets announced it has secured a $33.2 million financing for Risor of Maple Grove in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

A press release states JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Roers Companies, to originate the five-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital.

The four-story, 169-unit luxury active adult community offers a mix of studios, one- and two-bedrooms units.

Management

Charter Senior Living assumes management of Flint, Michigan community

Charter Senior Living announced it has assumed management of Landings of Genesee Valley in Flint, Michigan.

According to a press release, the community is being rebranded to Charter Senior Living of Stepping Stone Falls.

The release adds Charter plans to “bring its signature life-enrichment programming, elevated dining program and mission of enhancing the human spirit to the community.”