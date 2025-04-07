Frontline Honors: Laura Halle, Brandywine by Monarch

Laura Halle, Executive Director at Brandywine by Monarch, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Senior Housing News recently caught up with Halle to discuss their time in the senior housing & senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Halle: What drew me to this industry was my passion to care for others. At a young age, I played doctor with my dolls and my sister. I would wrap their knees and heads and nurse them back to health. This need to help others drove me to this industry and it fulfills me everyday.
SHN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Halle: The biggest lesson I’ve learned working in this industry is to never forget your purpose and compassion!
SHN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Halle: The favorite part about my job is being part of the resident’s life journey and listening to their life stories.
SHN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Halle: How wonderful it is to do the work we do. Healthcare is one of the hardest, yet rewarding, jobs out there. I wish people took more time to appreciate and understand the assisted living industry and how beautiful and enriched we help our resident’s lives become by living in our communities.
SHN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Halle: What I wish people understood is how hard it is when a resident passes away. It is like losing a family member. We love each and every one of them and experience losing them very deeply.
