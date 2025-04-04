Sagora Senior Living Adds 14 Texas Communities in Latest Growth Push

Sagora Senior Living on Friday announced the acquisition of 14 new senior living properties in Texas, continuing the company’s growth effort.

The latest additions put Fort Worth, Texas-based Sagora at 95 communities as the operator continues to grow in the Lone Star State.

“Anytime we can grow in Texas, we’re going to grow there,” McCaleb told Senior Housing News earlier this year. “It’s big, and so that’s the opportunity.”

Advertisement

The new communities are primarily located near the metropolitan areas of Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas, expanding Sagora’s Lynridge assisted living and memory care luxury brand.

Sagora said it brought on the 14 communities because they reflect the “warmth, hospitality and strong community ties” that the company takes on care.

“Whether it’s a growing city or a close-knit town, we want seniors to have a secure, welcoming place to call home—right in the heart of Texas,” McCaleb said in a news release.

Advertisement

Sagora spent much of 2024 integrating new communities into its portfolio following 30% growth bringing on 17 communities in its Asher Point independent living brand in the Southeast and Midwest.

In the last 12 months, Sagora is also taking aim at improving staffing, unveiling a new onboarding process and placing emphasis on building regional teams to build culture at recent acquisitions. In 2024, the organization also deepened its ties with Welltower (NYSE: WELL), taking on communities into its managed portfolio on behalf of the Toledo, Ohio-based real estate investment trust (REIT).

Following the flurry of acquisitions, Sagora has focused on making targeted improvements as necessary in new communities, updating common spaces and private room upgrades, McCaleb previously told SHN.

“We’re taking care of people’s lives and we’re leading people as an employer and we’ve got to take care of people well and if we do that, we will have opportunities for growth,” McCaleb told SHN. “I don’t know how big we’ll be, but our commitment is that we’ve got to be able to perform at the level of care for our residents and caring of our team and doors will open for us.”

Earlier this year, McCaleb characterized 2025 as “the next step or two” since “stair-stepping upwards” since the disruption caused in 2020.

“We want to be where we are and we’re not looking to be in 25 states,” McCaleb said. “Where we are, from Texas and Nebraska and across and down to Florida, everything there fits us really well.”