In the Pipeline: Integral Senior Living Expands in California; Erickson Senior Living Grows in Kansas

Construction: In Progress

Brinkmann Constructors, Erickson Senior Living expand in Kansas

Brinkmann Constructors in partnership with Erickson Senior Living announced the start of construction at a new building in Overland Park, Kansas.

Work at Tallgrass Creek Senior Living is now underway and marks the fifth residential building in the second neighborhood at the Tallgrass Creek campus, according to a news release.

The new building will include 89 units of wood-frame construction over a podium deck with below-grade parking, the release states. Lantz-Boggio Architects will serve as the project’s architect.

Construction: Completed

Integral Senior Living expands in California

Integral Senior Living has expanded in northern California with the opening of Bellara Senior Living, a new community in downtown Hayward, California, according to a news release.

The five-story, 191,842 square-foot community includes 157 residences across independent living, assisted living and memory care.

The community will hold a grand opening ceremony on April 10.

Layouts at the community range from studio to two-bedroom units and the community was designed in support of Hayward’s downtown specific plan to increase density and create a more walkable urban core, the news release states.

Amenities at the property include a bistro, restaurant-style dining, fitness center, theater, salon, barbershop, art room and activity room as the building’s design combines mid-century modern and industrial elements with warm, natural textures with emphasis on open and light-filled spaces.

The community’s centerpiece is its 15,000 square-foot courtyard and includes a bocce court, firepit and pergola and Zen garden.

Cedarhurst opens community in Missouri

Cedarhurst Senior Living announced the opening of Cedarhurst of Wentzville in Wentzville, Missouri, according to a company news release.

The community includes independent living, assisted living and memory care and include 65 IL units, 47 AL units and 21 memory care apartments.

Amenities at the community include a movie theater, landscaped courtyards and pickleball court.

Kendal affiliate opens memory care segment

Barclay Friends, a Kendal Corp. affiliate community, recently opened new memory care residents, according to a news release, in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The Goshen Memory Care residences were built at a cost of $3.3 million using $1.8 million of reserves on-hand and the proceeds of a $1.5 million capital campaign.

The new units include 24 apartments designed to meet the growing need for dementia care in the West Chester area.

