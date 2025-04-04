Frontline Honors: Holly Foss, Maplewood Senior Living

Holly Foss, Fitness Specialist at Maplewood Senior Living, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Senior Housing News recently caught up with Foss to discuss their time in the senior housing & senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Foss: My mom inspired me to join this industry. After retiring, she became a dedicated volunteer ombudsman in several senior living communities. She was incredibly passionate about advocating for older adults. I’ve always been extremely enthusiastic about health, wellness and fitness. After my mom passed, I decided to combine our passions. I pursued advanced training and earned multiple certifications, including in Active Older Adults, Water Aerobics, Personal Training, Yoga and Meditation, and Dementia Care. These certifications, along with others like First Aid/CPR/AED and Certified Pool Operator, have allowed me to bring a comprehensive, holistic approach to wellness in senior living. Becoming the Fitness Specialist for Maplewood Senior Living was undoubtedly the best decision I ever made!
SHN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Foss: The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that it truly takes a village. It is essential for many different departments to work together to provide the best possible quality of life for our residents. My specialty is fitness, but being “fit” extends far beyond the physical – it’s about total wellness. Wellness encompasses mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being, and it takes a team effort to nurture all of these aspects for our residents.
SHN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Foss: My favorite part of my job is seeing residents become just as excited about fitness as I am! Observing their challenges and struggles become triumphs and successes is my reward. I especially love when residents return from a doctor’s appointment thrilled about the improvements in their health because of their commitment to our exercise programs. Seeing them light up with pride and joy – it never gets old.
SHN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Foss: I want people to understand that aging doesn’t have to be something to fear. My job is to help older adults age with grace, dignity, and joy – and to have fun in the process! The individuals I work with were once independent, productive members of society, and they still have so much to offer. Passion, motivation, and purpose don’t disappear with age; they simply evolve. My role is to help residents continue to thrive in their own individual way.
SHN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Foss: I would love for our leaders to see that the passion they bring to shaping our communities is the same passion that drives those of us on the front lines every day. While my job requires a specific skill set, knowledge, and expertise, it also demands something deeper—an innate compassion and a genuine desire to make a difference. Working in senior wellness isn’t just about exercise programs; it’s about empowering residents to live with joy, dignity, and purpose. I know that’s the vision our leadership has for our communities, and it’s incredibly rewarding to bring that vision to life, one resident at a time.
