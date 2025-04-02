Frontline Honors: Christina Atkinson, Ascend Rehabilitation

Christina Atkinson, Physical Therapist at Ascend Rehabilitation, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Senior Housing News recently caught up with Atkinson to discuss their time in the senior housing & senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Atkinson: In junior high, I participated in the Scouts of America Medical Explorer Post and learned about various careers in the medical field. The next year, I was the student ambassador for the program, so I had more 1-on-1 time with professionals, and was drawn to Family Medicine and Physical Therapy. I landed in physical therapy (PT). I enjoyed the face time with clients and ability to be creative while making a direct impact on a patient’s quality of life.
SHN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Atkinson: Never underestimate the power of good rapport with your clients and referral sources and always advocate for your clients and profession.
SHN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Atkinson: My favorite part of my job at Ascend Rehabilitation is the team I’m privileged to work with every day! My favorite parts of my career as a PT is seeing the difference made in the lives of my clients and the honor of participating in educating the next generation of therapists.
SHN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Atkinson: Physical therapy is a doctoral profession, so providers are thoroughly educated to provide direct access care. The scope of PT practice encompasses traditional balance/exercise, gait training, and post surgical care, but also includes aspects of nutrition/wellness, cardiopulmonary, and pain management strategies. Oftentimes we are bound to rules/regulations set by insurance companies, so plans of care and modalities utilized may have to change to fit those.
SHN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Atkinson: Therapists are in direct patient care approximately 90% of their day, so documentation, scheduling, phone calls with patients/families/providers are often completed on their own time. Meetings are often over their lunch break, thus making “down time” for other tasks more limited. When leaders give grace for deadlines, or are willing to carve out time during the work day for these tasks, it helps immensely and is greatly appreciated!
