Movers and Shakers: Robert Chapin Appointed to NHI Board; Heritage Communities Welcomes VP of Operations

Robert Chapin appointed to NHI board

National Health Investors has appointed Robert Chapin, Jr. to its board of directors, effective March 27.

Chapin has been appointed to the board’s special committee of disinterested directors to “negotiate, review, analyze and approve any potential lease between NHI and NHC and all related items or explore any other possible alternatives,” a press release states.

Chapin has served in a variety of executive and leadership positions in private equity and real estate investment platforms, most recently as the executive chairman of Channel Marker Advisors, LLC since 2024.

Senior wellness company welcomes president, COO

Technology-based wellness company ClearWellness has welcomed Gary Guiser as its new president and chief operating officer.

In his role, Guiser will collaborate with the CEO and board of directors to “further define and carry out the company’s vision, mission and long-term growth strategy,” according to a press release.

Guiser brings more than 20 years of experience to the position and most recently served as founder, president and CEO of Confluence Health Services in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Heritage Communities welcomes VP of operations

Heritage Communities has welcomed John Pryor as its new vice president of operations.

In his role, Pryor will “focus on establishing, communicating and implementing operational policies, practices and standards, ensuring consistency and excellence across all communities,” according to a press release.

Prior to joining Heritage Communities, Pryor served as chief operating officer at Birkman International. Before that, he served as president at Diabetes Supply Center of the Midlands.

Stevenson Oaks hires executive director

Stevenson Oaks, part of Methodist Retirement Communities, announced it has hired Pamela Haman as its new executive director.

In her role, Haman will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Fort Worth, Texas community.

Haman brings more than 25 years of experience to the role and has served in life plan communities and skilled nursing communities in Texas, Kansas, Ohio and Massachusetts, according to a press release.

Watercrest Senior Living welcomes executive director

Watercrest Senior Living announced it has welcomed Diana Marks as the executive director of its Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care community set to open this summer.

In her role, Marks will oversee the daily operations of the 142-unit community once it opens.

Marks brings over 15 years of experience to the position and has previously served as an executive director, preceptor and certified Teepa Snow trainer.

Luxury community Ellore appoints executive chef

Ellore, a luxury senior living community in Santa Clara, California, has appointed Kevin Vu as its executive chef.

In his role, Vu will “further enhance Ellore’s elevated dining experience, offering residents an inspired selection of seasonal, artfully crafted dishes that reflect both innovation and nostalgia,” according to a press release.

Vu brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, previously holding roles including executive chef, chef patron, and most recently, a culinary instructor in South Korea and at the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, California, the release states.

Anthem Memory Care names executive director

Anthem Memory Care announced Jaci Yancy has been named executive director for Clear Creek in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

In her role, Yancy will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

A press release states Yancy brings more than eight years of long-term care experience to the position. She previously served as an administrator at Monroe Manor in Jay, Oklahoma.