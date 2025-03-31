Frontline Honors: Jacque Miller, Anthem Memory Care

Jacque Miller, Dining Service Manager at Anthem Memory Care, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Senior Housing News caught up with Miller to discuss their time in the senior housing & senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Miller: My journey into senior living began with a deeply personal experience. When my 91 year-old mother-in-law fell and suffered a head injury, she moved into a memory care community. During my visits, I noticed that the food didn’t bring the warmth and comfort it should have. She reminded me of a simple but profound truth: Food has the power to uplift, even when words of gratitude can’t be spoken. That moment ignited my passion for ensuring that every resident experiences the joy and dignity of a well-prepared meal.
SHN: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned since entering the industry?
Miller: Aging and memory loss don’t discriminate—this can happen to any of us. That’s why kindness, patience, and compassion must be at the heart of everything we do.
SHN: What’s your favorite part of your job?
Miller: It’s the unexpected moments that make this work so special—genuine smiles, spontaneous hugs, and the heartfelt stories residents share. I love learning about the meals they grew up with and recreating those flavors, bringing them a taste of home. It’s about more than just food; it’s about connection and shared moments of joy.
SHN: What do you wish the general public better understood about your job and the senior living industry?
Miller: When someone reaches a point where they rely on others for care, it’s our responsibility to provide an experience that’s worthy of a king or queen. True hospitality in senior living and especially memory care means upholding the dignity, preferences, and individuality of every resident. It’s an honor to serve those who once cared for us.
SHN: What’s something you wish other people in your organization—particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines- understood better about your role?
Miller: Dining is about more than just meals—it’s about comfort, familiarity, and trust. A favorite meal, snack, or dessert can make all the difference in a resident’s day. Food has the power to calm, to comfort, and to create a sense of belonging. Taking the time to learn what matters most to each resident isn’t just about nutrition; it’s about human connection. That small effort can turn a routine meal into a moment of joy and reassurance.
