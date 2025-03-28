Frontline Honors: Beverley Primeau, Optima Living

Beverley Primeau, Recreation Manager at Optima Living, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Senior Housing News recently caught up with Primeau to discuss their time in the senior housing & senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Primeau: I wanted to have a career in healthcare. I started as a Nursing Attendant and was quickly pulled into Recreation when it was clear that I loved connecting with the residents and helping out with their activities and programs.
SHN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Primeau: Everyone has a story, and no matter what age they are, they have so much to teach and offer.
SHN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Primeau: Finding out who they are – whether it’s a memory that brings so much joy to their face, or when we have an activity that allows them to shine and find joy in that moment.
SHN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Primeau: It’s so much more than having fun. It’s about connection, creativity, respect, building healthy relationships, and the ability to adapt any activity to the group or individual we are with.
SHN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Primeau: How rewarding it is! When we make connections with our residents, we get to bring the 5 dimensions of wellness into their everyday lives. This gives them purpose and joy in their day, and is often just as fun for us.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.