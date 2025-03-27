In the Pipeline: Cedarhurst Announces Nebraska Project; LifeSpire Expands in Virginia

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Expansion planned for Virginia community

LifeSpire of Virginia announced plans to expand the Lakewood in Richmond, Virginia to add new independent living units to the community.

Two new buildings are planned in the expansion that will include 14 independent living units each to offer large floor plans, outdoor patios, private garages and extra storage, while bringing the company’s hybrid home building count to four.

“Hybrid homes reflect LifeSpire’s commitment to creating spaces that facilitate independence and community,” said Peter Robinson, chief marketing officer for LifeSpire of Virginia. “This expansion allows us to welcome more older adults into the Lakewood lifestyle, where they can enjoy meaningful connections, wellness opportunities and beautiful surroundings as well as access to assisted living, memory support and short or long-term nursing care as needed.”

The expansion includes plans ranging from 1,140 to 2,600 square-feet and access to shared golf carts around the community’s 128-acre campus.

South Carolina life plan community announce renovation plan

The Woodlands at Furman, a life plan community in Greenville, South Carolina, announced plans for an expansion project with construction set to start next month.

The project will add 22 independent living apartments, a library and expanded dining options.

“With our waitlist at five years, this expansion is great news for retirees in Greenville, one of the country’s top retirement destinations,” says Rick Brackett, president and CEO of The Woodlands at Furman. “We’ve carefully designed every aspect of this project to enhance the active, intellectual lifestyle our community is known for while maintaining the intimate, connected atmosphere our residents cherish.”

The new apartments will include two-bedroom, two-bathroom layouts with dens and include 1,400 to 1,900 square-feet of space with high-end finishes including quartz countertops, crown molding, ceramic tile showers with benches, gas fireplaces and private porches.

Along with the new units, the project will include 6,000 square-feet of new amenities including a game lounge, creative studio, event space, volunteer center and an elevated exterior patio.

Move-ins are expected for the new units in early 2027 while the expansion will take place in multiple phases to be completed in early 2027.

Construction: In Progress

New community under construction in Nebraska

Cedarhurst Senior Living recently started construction on a new community, Cedarhurst of Lincoln, and is set to open in late 2026.

The two-story, 75,000 square-foot community will include 63 assisted living apartments along with 26 memory care suites on a 10-acre property. Features at the community include modern living spaces along with a fitness center, yoga studio and wellness programming, along with gourmet dining experiences.

Other amenities include outdoor landscaping and outdoor spaces.

“Our team is excited to continue our Midwest expansion by breaking ground on our first project in Nebraska – Cedarhurst of Lincoln,” said Nick Dwyer, Director of Development for Dover Development. “We cannot wait to deliver this much-needed senior housing community to the residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County.”

Construction: Completed

Morning Pointe to open latest community in Tennessee

Morning Pointe Senior Living will open The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Hardin Valley, next week, as memory care residents start to move into the community.

The new memory care community marks the 41st community for Morning Pointe.

The original property in Knoxville, Tennessee is in the process of converting to all assisted living with newly renovated Alcove apartments added to the assisted living community with multiple floor plans.

Luxury community completes latest renovation

The Acclaim at East Beach, a luxury waterfront senior living community along the Chesapeake Bay recently opened its new assisted living and memory care residences.

“Acclaim at East Beach was never meant to be ordinary,” said Damian Polewczak, CDP, executive director at Acclaim at East Beach. “We designed this community to embody the energy and ease of coastal living. With the addition of assisted living and memory care, residents can continue living on their terms, confident that support is always available.”

The phase two renovation plan added 60 new assisted living apartments and 20 memory care residences to the existing 132 independent living apartments. The new assisted living units add high-end finishes, mixed with personal care and a 24-hour support team, while the new memory care addition will deliver services by staff training through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners.

Affordable community completed in Massachusetts

Nonprofit senior living provider 2Life Communities announced the completion of the Leland House, a new affordable community in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The community includes a 68-unit apartment community and replaces a former rest home that served the local area for over 100 years, bringing the company’s aging-in-place model to the area as part of the $37 million redevelopment project.

The 3-story community was purchased in 2022 and broke ground in 2023 with the first residents moving in late last year. The redevelopment preserved the original front door, arched window, two fireplace mantles and decorative accessories from the original property.

The community includes a “village center” that has a welcoming lobby, reception area, library, lounges, game room, wellness room and classroom.

2Life Communities develops, owns and operates its 11 communities.

