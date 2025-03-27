Frontline Honors: Cory Allen, Barrington of West Chester, a Senior Lifestyle Community

Cory Allen, State-Tested Nursing Assistant at Barrington of West Chester, a Senior Lifestyle Community, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Senior Housing News recently caught up with Allen to discuss their time in the senior housing & senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Allen: My sister became an aide before I did. From her experience, I realized that I wanted a job that allowed me to make a significant impact on people’s lives. That, to me, is very rewarding.
SHN: What is your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Allen: As the old saying goes, “People may not remember exactly what you did or what you said but they will always remember how you made them feel.” That is very true for what I do.
SHN: What is your favorite part of your job?
Allen: I really love the unexpected bonds and meaningful relationships that I have made with the residents and their families. I look forward to gaining their trust as I provide comfort and support to their lives.
SHN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Allen: State-tested nursing assistants (STNAs) play a vital role in the elder care system, providing essential support and care to residents. The satisfaction of helping others carries us through the very physical and emotional demands of our jobs. STNAs, therefore, would appreciate the respect and recognition of the general public.
SHN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization-particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines-understood better about your job?
Allen: My job involves a high level of “hands-on” patient care, requiring significant emotional and physical stamina. Therefore, it is necessary for leaders in the organization to provide consistent support for managing challenging situations so that I can maintain the best care for my residents.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.