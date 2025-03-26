SHN Sales & Marketing: Leveraging Senior Technology- Boosting Census and Enhancing Retention

This article is sponsored by Sentrics. It is based on a discussion with Robin Bowing, VP of Marketing and Brian McWade, Chief Product Officer at Sentrics. This discussion took place on February 19th, 2025 at the SHN Sales and Marketing Conference.

Senior Housing News: We are going to be understanding the types of services and products that senior living residents require, and we know that those have changed dramatically. Our discussion provides the tools needed to reshape the image of who today’s senior citizens are and explains how we leverage technology to meet their demands and boost census.

Brian McWade: We’re not going to focus today on Sentrics’ offerings, but just to give you some context, Robin and I bring a unique perspective.

Advertisement

Over the past five or six years, Sentrics has acquired seven different technology companies in the senior living space. Today, our footprint includes 7,500 communities—roughly one in four senior living communities across the country.

Unlike some senior living technologies that are used only at the front desk or by staff, our products are in every resident’s unit, meaning we interact with millions of residents and families daily.

The goal of today’s conversation is to share insights from this vast data set. What trends are we seeing? How are resident needs evolving over time?

Advertisement

Robin Bowing: Today, we’re going to talk a little bit about “dirty words” in senior living. Webster’s Dictionary defines a dirty word as something that is disagreeable or unpopular in a particular frame of reference. Would everyone agree that certain negative stigmas exist around senior living?

What comes to mind when you see words like old, frail, in pain, sick, or medicated?

Unfortunately, much of our marketing still portrays seniors this way. Our community websites often show residents using walkers and canes, or simply sitting instead of being active.

We need to change this narrative. Seniors today are more active than ever. If you visit our LinkedIn page, you’ll see our SKIY campaign, which depicts seniors as vibrant, fun, and full of life—in bright colors and engaging in exciting activities.

Think about modern seniors—people like Angela Bassett (66), Diane Keaton (79), or a 61-year-old marathon runner. Of course, you might argue, “These celebrities have wealth, personal trainers, and endless resources.” But everyday seniors are just as active.

Take Beth Olsson, who started running triathlons in her 60s, or Jenny Scott, who took up cycling at 64 to stay active. These individuals aren’t slowing down because of their age—they’re embracing new challenges.

At Town Village Crossing, two residents—Richard (84) and Beth (76)—wanted to go skydiving. After hundreds of liability waivers, their community arranged for 13 residents to jump with them. The event was a huge success, captivating both residents and staff, and even gaining media attention.

Age should never limit a person’s sense of adventure. Our goal as senior living providers is to increase census while ensuring residents stay happy and engaged.

To do this, we must change our marketing approach. We cannot continue using imagery that depicts seniors as frail or dependent. Instead, we must highlight active, engaged seniors—differentiating our communities from competitors.

What defines a modern senior? They are tech-savvy. They use cell phones, FaceTime, email, and text messaging. They stream content on Netflix and Hulu. When moving into a community, they expect these technologies to be available.

Take Renee Burry, who says she gets bored easily and needs to stay busy. Or take my own mother, Mama Joy. She’s 85 years old, walks two miles a day, and loves to stay active and connected.

When she visits me for months at a time, she starts mothering everyone—including my husband and kids. One time, she even reorganized my entire kitchen because she had nothing else to do.

What she truly craves is a sense of adventure. She wants to live in a community that offers engaging activities—not one that portrays aging as frail and inactive. If a community’s website only showed seniors sitting in rocking chairs, she’d tell me to “pound sand” and refuse to live there.

McWade: The boomer generation has guided my career. I’ve been in senior living for 15 years and started two technology companies that were eventually acquired—one by a healthcare company, and the other by Sentrics.

In 2009, we saw a massive gap in the market. 10,000 people were turning 65 every day, yet less than 18% of seniors were using smart devices. Most communities weren’t wired for technology.

Today, the oldest boomer is 79. But the average resident age is still 82. That means we are three years away from the true boomer wave. The biggest shift in senior living is still coming.

We face two major challenges in the future of Senior Living. Here are the challenges and opportunities:

New construction has stalled. Four years ago, half of our business came from new developments. Today, that number has dropped significantly. The industry is building only 25% of the required capacity. By 2030, we’ll be short nearly 1 million units. This will drive higher prices, staffing challenges, and increased demand for differentiated communities.

Historically, life has been divided into three stages:

0-30: Learning and cognitive development

30-60: Work and responsibility

60+: Reflection and retirement

But boomers are redefining this third age. Instead of slowing down, they’re reinventing their purpose—focusing on exploration, adventure, and contribution.

Think about your own expectations when staying in a hotel. Imagine arriving after a long day and struggling to find the TV channels or not having access to streaming services. These small frustrations impact your experience, even if you’re only there for one night.

Now, think about a senior moving into a community for the long term. Most communities still rely on outdated cable TV, lacking even basic DVR options—something that has been standard since 2007.

Technology is no longer optional—it’s expected. At Sentrics, we leverage data from engagement, safety systems, and resident interactions to optimize retention and satisfaction.

With nearly 8,000 communities, we can benchmark performance against regional competitors—helping communities stand out in a crowded market.

Bowing: If we don’t adapt, seniors like my mom will refuse to move in. Ask yourself: Would you want your loved ones living in your community? Would they find it engaging, modern, and fulfilling?

Go shop your community—check the Wi-Fi, website, and technology. If it’s not what you’d want for your parents, then it’s time to change.

Serving over 7500 communities, Sentrics stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for the senior living sector. Our platform offers a complete array of services aimed at boosting resident entertainment and engagement, enhancing staff productivity, and ensuring life safety. Crafted with the unique needs of senior living operators in mind, our integrated suite empowers data-driven decisions for improved operations. To learn more, visit https://sentrics.com/about-us/.