Frontline Honors: Lisa Harrison, Optima Living

Lisa Harrison, Recreation Aide and Registered Care Aide at Optima Living, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Senior Housing News recently caught up with Harrison to discuss their time in the senior housing & senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Harrison: I was drawn to this industry through my desire to help others and the special connection I have with the elderly and aging population. As a young girl, I was captivated by the wisdom, guidance, and stories I would hear from my grandparents, family friends, or strangers. I knew I would be able to change lives through my compassionate approach, benefiting the lives of the elderly and their families.
SHN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Harrison: In the health industry, the biggest lesson I have learned is that displaying strong empathy through active listening, a compassionate approach, and kindness is imperative. Every individual’s needs are unique and ever-evolving, so we strive every day to adapt and improve our techniques to validate concerns and uphold dignity. When I focus on building strong, emotional connections with residents and their families, I establish a foundation of trust and confidence, providing assurance of quality care.
SHN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Harrison: My favorite part of working as a Recreation Aide/Registered Health Care Aide is putting smiles on the faces of everyone I encounter. We all have the power to inspire others and be a positive influence in the workplace. Encouraging social connections between residents and watching new friendships grow is very rewarding and fulfilling.
SHN: What do you want society to know about your job?
Harrison: I would like the public to know that a person working in a healthcare position, regardless of title, deserves appreciation for their hard work, kindness, and value they add to the lives of residents. A small act of kindness by any of the employees may make all the difference to a resident. Every day is a brand new experience and each interaction with a server, cleaner, nurse, HCA, or recreation aide is an opportunity to establish a connection and brighten someone’s day. We all touch the lives of your loved ones and, for me, this is not just a job – it is my purpose and passion.
SHN: What may be one things leaders don’t know that you wish they universally knew about your job?
Harrison: I think it would be productive if leaders consider the extensive emotional toll that comes with providing direct care for our residents and their families. Delivering one-on-one care in such a facility has the likelihood of leading to emotional burnout, decreasing job satisfaction, and reducing attentiveness to residents’ needs. Active support, communication, and appreciation for all staff members is essential for creating a healthy work environment. Everyone will process their emotions differently and everyone makes mistakes, but fostering a healthy sense of community in the workplace encourages open communication where staff feel comfortable discussing their challenges without fear or criticism or being reprimanded.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.