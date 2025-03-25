Senior Living Dealbook: Capital Funding Group Closes $41M in Three Deals; Blueprint Makes Two Sales

Transactions

Blueprint marks two sales in senior living, skilled nursing

Blueprint announced it made two sales in the senior living and skilled nursing markets.

The first transaction was the sale of a vacant assisted living and skilled nursing community in Waco, Texas. A press release states the community was last operated in 2018 and was closed due to the prior operator’s inability to service above market rent payments.

The second transaction was for the off-market sale of a skilled nursing facility in Michigan. The sale included Aria Nursing & Rehabilitation and Allegra Nursing & Rehab Center, according to a press release.

Financings

Capital Funding Group closes $41M over three deals

Capital Funding Group announced it financed over $41 million across three transactions from mid-February to early March.

A press release states the transactions supported four skilled nursing facilities and an assisted living and memory care community throughout the country.

Each transaction included a bridge-to-HUD loan. The senior living transaction was conducted on behalf of Cascadia Senior Living & Development for the acquisition of an 84-unit and 86-unit assisted living and memory community in Yakima, Washington.

Berkadia closes $26M in bridge-to-HUD loans

Berkadia announced it closed on $26 million in bridge-to-HUD financings across three separate transactions for an El Segundo, California-based sponsor and client.

The financing was used to facilitate two senior living acquisitions and the refinancing of an assisted living and memory care community, according to a press release.

The release states Berkadia anticipates closing all three HUD refinancings in the second half of 2025.