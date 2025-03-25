Frontline Honors: Betty Curry, Atlas Senior Living

Betty Curry, Server at Atlas Senior Living, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Senior Housing News recently caught up with Curry to discuss their time in the senior housing & senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Curry: Years ago, after taking care of my husband and my grandchildren, I was doing nothing and I wanted a job. I started looking online and saw a job for a Server. I decided to try it out. It was something I had never done before.
SHN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Curry: The biggest lesson I have learned is that you have to have heart to work in this industry. I don’t care what department you work in, you still have to have heart and understanding.
SHN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Curry: The residents. They are wonderful and I love every one of them. I am getting to understand dementia. My husband had dementia, but I didn’t know anything about it. Since I have learned more about it, I can understand the residents better.
SHN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Curry: I want them to understand that, and I hate to repeat myself, but take heart. This is not just a job. If you look at this as just a job, you do not need to do it. The residents are regular people that had regular jobs, smart people, had professional jobs, not just sick people.
SHN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Curry: I would like for them to understand that it just takes so much to be in this industry. You have to be able to understand each individual.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.