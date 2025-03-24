Movers and Shakers: Sabra Chief Investment Officer to Retire; Grand Living Taps Varin for SVP of Sales

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Sabra chief investment officer to retire

Sabra Health Care REIT Chief Investment Officer Talya Nevo-Hacohen announced her plans to retire at the end of 2025.

Darrin Smith, Sabra’s executive vice president of investments, is expected to be promoted to fill her role effective Jan. 1, 2026, according to a press release.

“Talya has been a critical part of our leadership team since our formation in 2010. Her dedication and exceptional contributions have been invaluable to Sabra’s success,” Sabra CEO Rick Matros said in the release. “Thanks to her commitment and leadership, we are well positioned for her upcoming transition to Darrin as our new CIO.”

Grand Living Taps Varin for SVP of Sales

Eric Varin, the former senior vice president of sales for The Aspenwood Company, announced he has joined Grand Living.

In his new role, Varin is the vice president of sales and marketing for Grand Living.

“With a strong growth pipeline and an incredibly talented team, Grand Living’s future is exceptionally bright. I’m eager to collaborate, learn and contribute to driving continued success,” Varin said in a LinkedIn post.

Erickson Senior Living promotes executive director

Erickson Senior Living announced it has promoted Chad Couture to the executive director of its Maris Grove community.

In his role, Couture will oversee management and operations for the community.

Couture joined Erickson Senior Living in 2017 as an associate executive director at Maris Grove, according to a press release. Prior to his senior living experience, he worked for more than two decades in the hospitality industry in various roles at high-end hotels.

Stevenson Oaks hires executive director

Stevenson Oaks has hired Pamela Haman as the community’s new executive director.

In her role, Haman will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Haman brings more than 25 years of experience to the position and has served in life plan communities and skilled nursing communities in Texas, Kansas, Ohio and Massachusetts, according to a press release.