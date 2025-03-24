Frontline Honors: Marivic Reyta, Merrill Gardens

Marivic Reyta, Garden House Supervisor at Merrill Gardens, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Senior Housing News recently caught up with Reyta to discuss their time in the senior housing & senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Reyta: I lost my daughter in 2019. Caring for her in such an intimate capacity made me aware of this passion I have for attending to people’s needs. Senior living was a perfect place to explore this.
SHN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Reyta: We have to treat our residents with love, respect, and dignity, even if they do not remember it. It calls you to be the very best version of yourself.
SHN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Reyta: Seeing my residents every day, and the emotions I get every time I see them, I feel like they love me and consider me a part of their family.
SHN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Reyta: I would like people to know that residents in memory care need love, compassion, attention, and most importantly, understanding where they are in life .We have to live in their reality and be part of their journey instead of telling them what is the right thing to do or what wrong they have done.
SHN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Reyta: Caregivers not only provide care to our residents, but we also provide love and affection. Working in memory care not only requires certification, but a heart that can understand residents with memory loss and what that means to them and their family members.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.