Kisco Launches Travel Program for Signature Communities’ Independent Living Residents

Kisco Senior Living has launched a new “Signature Travel Program” that allows independent living residents in its Signature brand communities to stay at Signature communities in various locations throughout the country.

The program was designed based on resident feedback, with travel being “among the most sought-after experiences for affluent seniors,” according to a press release.

Residents are able to travel among The Cardinal at North Hills in Raleigh, North Carolina, The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland, The Newbury of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusets, and The Fitzgerald of Palisades in Washington, D.C., when that community opens in May 2025.

All residents within the communities will have three complimentary nights per year in a fully furnished Signature travel suite, which has similar amenities to a high-end hotel.

Signature Travel Program participants have access to all the amenities and life enrichment programs available to members of the community they are staying at. The suites themselves have upscale toiletries, linens, bedding, kitchen supplies, five-star gourmet culinary service, state-of-the-art fitness centers, indoor heated swimming pools, turndown service, housekeeping, laundry service, concierge services and valet parking, according to Chris Wingerberg, senior vice president of Signature operations.

Wingerberg told Senior Housing News the suites are a unit within each community designated specifically for the program.

Residents don’t incur any additional fees for using the suite or concierge services, though they do need to cover travel expenses, including transportation to their chosen destination and any costs unrelated to the community itself, Wingerberg said.

“When someone moves into one of our Signature communities, they become a resident of that community but also a member of Signature. We see value in curating experiences for our Signature members to experience other Signature communities and connect with members from across the country,” Wingerberg said.

While all residents have three complimentary nights, members have access to two additional free nights per year. Residents are welcome to stay in the communities for extra days, but they will incur a nightly fee.

Alongside the new travel program, Wingerberg said Kisco is launching a new Signature vacation program, which will offer planned trips to members of all the Signature communities as another opportunity to connect members from different areas with one another.

Kisco is not the only senior living provider seeking ways to enable resident travel. Revel Communities, for example, launched a program called Revel Seasonal Residences in 2021, which allowed residents to travel to other Revel communities while maintaining their own home community residency. And Leisure Care offers its Travel by Leisure Care program across its portfolio, making professional senior travel coordinators available to help residents plan various types of trips.