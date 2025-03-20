In the Pipeline: LCS Development Plans $44M Renovation in Texas; Clearwater Living Progresses in Los Angeles

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: Planned

LCS Development announces final phase of Texas CCRC expansion

LCS Development announced the company will lead the final phase of the expansion project for Westminster, a continuing care retirement community in Austin, Texas, according to a news release.

Advertisement

The $44 million expansion is expected to be completed in November 2026.

Westminster / LCS Development

“The Westminster Board, Leadership team, and LCS Development have engaged in a thoughtful master plan to ensure this community meets the growing demands of the Austin market,” said Dan Novelli, Director, LCS Development. “We are honored to lead Westminster’s fourth and final phase of expansion to add even more amenities and improvements for current and future residents.”

The project is being designed by Pi Architects and construction will be led by White Construction Company for the renovation plans on the 9.3-acre campus.

Advertisement

Improvements to the community include updated infrastructure including electrical systems and backup generators. Common rooms will be refreshed with a new lounge, bar, dining areas, coffee shop and a speakeasy. New amenities will include a bowling alley, indoor sports simulator and rooftop pickleball court.

A larger library will also be expanded with an IT help desk, along with a revitalized courtyard. The community is managed by Life Care Services.

Construction: In Progress

Clearwater Living opens information center at ongoing luxury project

Clearwater Living announced the company has opened an information center at the Leonard on Beverly, a luxury senior living community currently under construction in Los Angeles, according to a news release.

The 7-story community is set to open this fall and will include 100-units of luxury independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Clearwater Living / The Leonard on Beverly

“Our lively LA community sits adjacent to Beverly Hills and is set to deliver a full complement of support services for seniors, allowing residents to age in place in ideal comfort and style,” said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living’s CEO. “We welcome our residents into a place where stellar support and care come with premium, pet-friendly living spaces, five-star amenities and the added bonus of great proximity to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.”

Layouts include studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with resort-style amenities including a movie theater, rooftop terrace, main restaurant, private dining space, and an exhibition kitchen with live cooking demonstrations. The community will also include 7,000 square-feet of medical office space and a 6,000 square-foot synagogue.

Leonard on Beverly marks the 13th community. for Clearwater in California.

True Ground Housing Partners breaks ground on affordable development

True Ground Housing Partners recently announced the start of construction on a new affordable housing development in the Washington D.C. area.

The $64 million project known as Avonlea will include 130 new affordable homes for independent seniors based on the area’s median income. The project is part of a master-planned community by Peterson Companies.

Avonlea is part of a multi-phase development and is True Ground’s second affordable senior housing community in Loudoun County, Virginia.

True Ground Housing Partners / Avonlea

The second phase of the project will include 137 affordable housing units. All units for Avonlea residents are geared towards 55-plus.

Construction will be done to meet Universal Design principles for accessibility and meet EarthCraft Multifamily Gold standards to reduce carbon emissions from the development.

Wingate Living breaks ground in Massachusetts

Wingate Living and WL Development announced the start of construction at a luxury senior living community known as One Wingate East in Needham, Massachusetts.

At the time of construction starting, 75% of the units have been leased, the company announced. The community is set to open in the spring of 2026.

Wingate Living

The community includes three stories with amenities throughout, including a rooftop lounge, golf simulator, art workshop, yoga and spin studios and a library. Other amenities include a fitness center, salon, spa, gourmet dining and underground parking.

Construction: Completed

Callahan Construction Managers, Erickson Senior Living finish expansion in Massachusetts

Callahan Construction Managers in partnership with Erickson Senior Living announced the completion of an expansion project for the continuing care neighborhood in the Linden Ponds senior living community in Hingham, Massachusetts.

The community is managed by Erickson Senior Living, with the latest renovation project representing the fourth collaboration between Callahan and Erickson in Massachusetts.

The 59,000 square-foot Granite Commons now includes a two-story assisted living care building with 50 units with multiple floor plans.

Amenities include a games lounge, library, media room, restaurant and fitness area. The broader Linden Ponds’ independent living neighborhood is home to over 1,400 residents.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned