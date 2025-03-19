Movers and Shakers: Jandris, Gardner Join Cushman & Wakefield; Former DaVinci Digital CEO Joins Kendal Corp.

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Josh Jandris, Brett Gardner join Cushman & Wakefield

Senior housing advisors Josh Jandris and Brett Gardner have joined Cushman & Wakefield as vice chairs.

According to a press release, the duo will represent institutional and private-capital investors in dispositions across the gamut of the sector.

“J.J. and Brett are the industry’s leading Seniors Housing investment sales team and a tremendous addition to our capital markets platform,” Blake Okland, Cushman & Wakefield president of multifamily capital markets, said in the release.

Former DaVinci Digital CEO joins Kendal Corp.

The Kendal Corporation has welcomed Jonathan Jedeikin as its chief information officer effective March 15.

According to a press release, Jedeikin will focus on enhancing IT business processes, governance and policies over the next two years.

Jedeikin previously served as the CEO of DaVinci Digital, where he served since 2011.

Health Dimensions Group names EVP of quality

Health Dimensions Group has hired Barbara Klick as its executive vice president of quality.

A press release states in her role, Klick is “devoted to helping HDG’s consulting clients and managed communities meet and exceed their goals.”

She brings more than 30 years of experience to the position. Prior to joining Health Dimension Group, she served as the CEO of Sholom Community Alliance. Klick has also served as the COO of Fairview Physician Associates, vice president of ambulatory care for the University of Minnesota, and medical center administrator and COO of University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center.

Senior Source Consulting Group announces VP of strategic performance

Senior Source Consulting Group announced Colin Pettiford has been appointed as the group’s vice president of strategic performance effective April 1.

In his new role, Pettiford will “lead initiatives aimed at expanding SSCG’s business and portfolio, providing clients with deeper competitive insights to support informed decision-making and future planning,” a press release states.

Prior to joining, Pettiford served in leadership roles for Legend Senior Living, Civitas Senior Living, and director of sales and marketing for Christian Care Communities and Services.

Anthem appoints community relations director

Anthem Memory Care has appointed Shelly Mrozinski as the community relations director for its Franklin Place community.

In her role, Mrozinski will be responsible for community outreach and marketing.

Mrozinski brings 25 years of marketing and facilities management experience, a press release states. She previously served as admissions and marketing coordinator for CHI Franciscan Villa and facilities department office manager for Trinity Home Group.