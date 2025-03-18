Senior Living Dealbook: Solera Senior Living Acquires SageLife; Ikaria Capital Group, CareTrust REIT Expand Partnership

Transactions

Solera Senior Living acquires SageLife

Solera Senior Living has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of SageLife.

According to a press release, the acquisition adds five communities in Maryland, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania to Solera’s portfolio.

The addition brings Solera’s total portfolio to 14 communities in nine states.

SLIB sells Georgia assisted living, memory care community

Senior Living Investment Brokerage facilitated the sale of an 88-unit assisted living and memory care community in Dallas, Georgia on Feb. 25.

According to a press release, the community was built in 2013 and sits on 3.9 acres of land.

The seller was the existing lender who foreclosed on the asset and the buyer is a partnership between a regional operator and institutional capital provider, the release states.

Blueprint sells vacant Houston community

Blueprint advised a publicly traded real estate investment trust on the sale of a vacant 48-unit memory care community in Houston, Texas.

A press release states the community was built in 1995 and vacated by the prior operator in 2023, though it was maintained to prevent deterioration.

The release states the REIT selected an owner and operator Blueprint previously worked with as the buyer.

Berkadia completes two senior living deals

Berkadia announced it has closed on two senior living deals.

The first was the final property in a 16-property portfolio, completed over the span of 12 months. The portfolio consisted of 1,200 units across nine states and had eight buyers.

The second was the sale and financing of Clinton Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in the Detroit, Michigan area. The property was acquired by California-based Titan SenQuest Management, Inc.

Partnerships

Ikaria Capital Group, CareTrust REIT expand partnership

Ikaria Capital Group is formalizing an arrangement with CareTrust REIT to deploy capital that will go to the senior living and nursing home sector.

A press release states the two companies have worked together several times since 2022.

“We are pleased to build on our track record with the Ikaria team, which has to date outperformed expectations by greatly enhancing our off-market asset acquisition pipeline while providing excellent yields to our investors,” Dave Sedgwick, CEO of CareTrust REIT, said in the release.

Management

Ciel Senior Living assumes management of three communities

Ciel Senior Living has assumed the management of three HearthStone communities in Florida.

A press release states the communities include HearthStone at Nona Lakes, HearthStone at Leesburg, and HearthStone at Wildwood.

Following this addition, Ciel Senior Living’s portfolio now consists of 15 managed communities and over 1,700 senior living units.

12 Oaks expands regional portfolio

12 Oaks Senior Living has expanded its management portfolio by adding The Cedars at Woodland Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The independent living community consists of 142 units.

According to a press release, the addition marks “another significant step” in 12 Oaks growth plan.