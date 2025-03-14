Movers and Shakers: Capital Seniors Housing Promotes CIO; Covenant Living Announces Chief Human Resources Officer

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Capital Seniors Housing Promotes CIO

Capital Seniors Housing’s Michael Hartman has transitioned to a new role within the company as its chief investment officer.

The announcement came from a LinkedIn post, where Hartman said he is “grateful for the opportunity to take on a new role.”

Hartman previously served as the principal for the company’s active living platform. He has been with Capital Seniors Housing since 2017.

Tommy Comer joins HealthPro Heritage

HealthPro Heritage announced Tommy Comer has joined the company as its chief human resources officer.

In his role, Comer will be “responsible for leading talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, employee relations, organizational development, performance management and overall human resources strategy,” a press release said.

Prior to joining HealthPro Heritage, Comer served as the chief human resources officer for Commonwealth Senior Living since 2014. He also previously held leadership positions at Integral Senior Living and Education Management Corporation.

Covenant Living announces chief human resources officer

Covenant Living has named Judy Whitcomb as its chief human resources officer.

In her new role, Whitcomb will “work closely with executive leadership at Covenant Living and with human resources leadership at each of the organization’s 20 communities across the country in guiding the employee experience and culture at Covenant Living,” according to a press release.

Whitcomb brings more than 25 years of experience to the position in the airline, hospitality, health care and financial services industries, the release states. She also owned her own consulting firm that provided coaching and human resources consulting services.

Kendal Corp. welcomes four board members

The Kendal Corporation announced it has appointed four new members to its board of directors.

According to a press release, the members include Diane Gibson, Rosa Licea-Mailloux, Susan Murphy and Barbara Freedman.

The release states the new appointees are replacing outgoing board members Richard Baznik, Bill Benson, Casey Bower and Richard Melecki.

Heritage Pointe appoints VP of human resources

Heritage Pointe Senior Living has appointed Ashli Rice as its new vice president of human resources.

In her role, Rice is responsible for “human resources team training and educating the staff, ensuring they feel self-confident in their roles, increasing employee engagement and helping find ways to contribute to the staff’s happiness in their jobs,” according to a press release.

The release states prior to joining Heritage Pointe Communities, Rice worked for a healthcare recruiting agency followed by a senior living community.

Morning Pointe names director of dining operations

Morning Pointe Senior Living has appointed Justin Leiter as its director of dining operations.

In his new role, Leiter oversees dining services across the company’s 40 communities, according to a press release. Additionally, he will train new food service directors and support the dietary teams with menus, budgeting and acquiring fresh local ingredients.

Leiter brings more than 20 years of food service experience to the position. The release states he is a professionally trained chef and has held roles as an executive chef and director of food and nutrition services at two prominent Nashville metropolitan hospitals.